Elon Musk pitches Starlink for rural India amidst stalled launch

Even as the Elon Musk owned Starlink tries to unlock a stalled launch in India, the satellite internet service provider has again made a pitch as a public-service solution with particular focus on rural India. “Starlink would help the least served in India, especially in rural areas,” wrote Elon Musk, in a post on X, earlier today. Starlink awaits final regulatory clearance from the Indian government, which would allow it to flip the switch on commercial operations in India.

Even as the Elon Musk owned Starlink tries to unlock a stalled launch in India, the satellite internet service provider has again made a pitch as a public-service solution with particular focus on rural India. (AP)

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Musk has a point. The latest Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) data points to a flat growth for mobile and broadband connections in rural regions. In June 2026, urban India added 4.36 million subscribers (0.55% growth), while rural India added just 0.62 million subscribers (0.11% growth).

Secondly, rural tele-density of 60.89% at the end of June, compares unfavourably to 153.43% in urban areas, indicating that roughly 40% of the rural population still lacks individual mobile or fixed-line connectivity.

The ambitious BharatNet project which will connect village councils (that is, Gram Panchayats) via optical fibre, has laid over 850,000 route-kilometres of cable, with approximately 2,21,000 Gram Panchayats considered connected, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) confirmed this month.

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{{^usCountry}} Starlink’s satellite internet connectivity, for which the backbone is a constellation of low-earth orbit (LEO) satellites, negates the need for resource intensive and often logistically unviable laying of optical fibre cables. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Starlink’s satellite internet connectivity, for which the backbone is a constellation of low-earth orbit (LEO) satellites, negates the need for resource intensive and often logistically unviable laying of optical fibre cables. {{/usCountry}}

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The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF), which monitors the government’s ₹26,316 crore ‘4G Saturation Project’, notes that 11,256 of India’s listed villages still had no 4G coverage as of May 2026.

Also Read: Starlink officially enters India, to offer satellite internet in this state first

Starlink is making a case for utility in delivering connectivity to schools in rural areas, as well as rapidly deployable infrastructure particularly in the case of natural disasters. The satellite coverage can extend to traditional geographical dark zones, where traditional mobile network or fibre optic rollouts are difficult due to geographical constraints as well.

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Globally, companies including John Deere and Carbon Robotics rely on Starlink for continuous fleet control across rural farmlands, enabling automated and data-heavy farming techniques outside traditional cellular coverage zones.

Each Starlink satellite uses 5 advanced Ku-band phased array antennas and 3 dual-band (Ka-band and E-band) antennas to provide high-bandwidth connectivity to Starlink customers. The satellites each have 3 space lasers (Optical Intersatellite Links or ISLs) operating at up to 200 Gbps, which together across the constellation form a global internet mesh. Ion Propulsion Systems are useful to quickly reposition each satellite depending on coverage requirement.

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Since Starlink doesn’t have permissions for commercial operations in India, the company hasn’t detailed any service subscription plans or hardware costs. Globally, prices start at $55 (around ₹5,300) a month for 100Mbps speeds, with higher tier plans offering 200Mbps and 400Mbps speeds.

The Starlink Kit, which includes the dish for communicating with the satellite constellation and the router to create a Wi-Fi network, is available in multiple variants. The V5 kit is meant for home installation, while a Mini setup is portable and can be used at home as well while travelling.

Starlink has secured a licence to offer satellite broadband services in India, and has the ground infrastructure in place according to regulatory and enforcement guidelines.