Starlink officially enters India, to offer satellite internet in this state first

Elon Musk’s Starlink has officially taken a major step towards launching satellite internet in India, with Maharashtra becoming the first state to partner with the company. The state government announced the collaboration on Wednesday, marking the beginning of a new phase in India’s digital infrastructure push. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis meets Vice President and Senior Director– Starlink Business Operations, SpaceX, Lauren Dreyer, in Mumbai on Thursday.(@Dev_Fadnavis X)

Maharashtra takes the lead

According to a report by PTI, the Maharashtra government has signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with Starlink to deploy its satellite-based internet services across the state. The initiative aims to bring high-speed connectivity to government institutions, rural communities, and key public infrastructure.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the rollout will prioritise remote and underserved districts such as Gadchiroli, Nandurbar, Washim, and Dharashiv, which have long struggled with poor digital access. In a post on X, the Chief Minister’s Office wrote, “With Starlink’s cutting-edge satellite technology, Maharashtra takes a bold leap forward in bridging the last digital divide, powering education, healthcare, and connectivity in every corner of our state.”

A milestone in digital inclusion

The partnership marks the first formal collaboration between an Indian state and Starlink, the satellite internet venture under Elon Musk’s SpaceX. CM Fadnavis hailed it as a “giant leap towards a future-ready Maharashtra”, adding that the state will lead the country in satellite-enabled digital infrastructure.

Starlink’s entry is expected to benefit students, small businesses, and local administrations in rural areas where traditional broadband networks remain limited. However, the rollout will depend on regulatory and compliance clearances from India’s Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

What’s next for Starlink in India

Starlink recently conducted demo runs in Mumbai on October 30 and 31 to demonstrate compliance with Indian security and technical standards. The company also plans to set up nine gateway earth stations across major cities, including Mumbai, Noida, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Lucknow.

Once approved, Starlink could deliver satellite broadband speeds of up to 600 Gbps through its Gen 1 constellation, potentially transforming connectivity in India’s most remote regions.