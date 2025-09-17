Elon Musk responds after Inox Group’s Siddharth Jain receives ‘India Inc’s first Tesla’

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday responded after Inox Group Executive Director Siddharth Jain became the first businessman to purchase a car made by the US-based EV giant in India, following its launch in the country in July. “Congrats!” Musk wrote on X, responding to Jain's post where he shared a picture with his newly delivered Tesla.

“Congrats!” Musk wrote on X, responding to Jain's post where he shared a picture with his newly delivered Tesla.

Earlier, in a post on X, Jain announced he had taken delivery of “India Inc’s first Tesla”. For context, “India Inc” is a shorthand term used to describe the organised corporate sector of India — the network of companies, industries and businesses operating in the country.

What did Jain say to Musk?

In his celebratory post, Inox Group Executive Siddharth Jain wrote, “This one’s for you @ElonMusk!!! I am beyond thrilled to receive India Inc’s 1st @Tesla! I have been waiting for this precious moment ever since I visited the Tesla Fremont factory in 2017! Dreams do come true!”

While Jain is the first from India Inc to take delivery of a Tesla, he is not the first individual in India to own one.

Earlier this month, Maharashtra transport minister Pratap Sarnaik became the country’s first customer to acquire the Model Y Tesla, just two months after the American EV maker launched its first showroom in Mumbai.

Tesla showrooms in India

Tesla officially entered the Indian market with the launch of the Model Y, starting at ₹60 lakh (around $70,000).

After Mumbai in July, it opened a second showroom in August — an 8,200 sq ft outlet at Worldmark 3 in Delhi’s Aerocity — its first in the National Capital Region.

In India, Tesla is offering two variants of the Model Y: the rear-wheel drive at ₹60.1 lakh ($70,000) and the long-range version at ₹67.8 lakh ($79,000).

Prices are notably higher than abroad, where the same car starts at ₹38.6 lakh ($44,990) in the US, ₹30.5 lakh ($36,700) in China, and ₹46 lakh ($53,700) in Germany — a difference attributed to India’s steep import tariffs.