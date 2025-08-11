Tesla opens first Delhi showroom, an 8,200 sq ft facility in Aerocity, marking its second outlet in India after Mumbai

Tesla, the US-based electric vehicle manufacturer, has launched its second India showroom, an 8,200 sq ft space at Worldmark 3 in Delhi’s Aerocity, just weeks after making its debut at Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). The Aerocity location marks the company’s first outlet in the National Capital Region. Tesla has launched its second India showroom, an 8,200 sq ft space at Worldmark 3 in Delhi’s Aerocity.(Photographer: Prakash Singh/Bloomberg)(Bloomberg)

Elon Musk’s Tesla India Motors and Energy Pvt Ltd, which opened its second experience centre on August 11 in Delhi’s Aerocity hospitality district near Indira Gandhi International Airport, has leased the commercial space for nine years at a monthly rent of ₹17.22 lakh, according to documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

The space, leased from Oak Infrastructure Pvt Ltd at ₹210 per sq ft, comes with a security deposit of ₹1.03 crore. The sublease deed was registered on July 30. Tesla has also secured 10 parking slots at ₹6,000 per month each.

The sublease will commence on March 15, 2025, with a 120-day fit-out period, and rent payments starting July 13, 2025. The agreement includes a three-year lock-in, a 15% rent escalation every three years, common area maintenance charges of ₹33.5 per sq ft per month, and a refundable CAM deposit of ₹16.48 lakh.

HT.com had reported in February that Tesla had shortlisted showroom space in Aerocity.

Tesla and Oak Infrastructure Pvt Ltd could not be reached for a comment.

Tesla's Mumbai's showroom

Elon Musk’s Tesla Inc. officially entered the Indian market on July 15 with the launch of its first showroom at Maker Maxity Mall in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex, marking the EV giant’s debut in the world’s third-largest automobile market.

According to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix, Tesla took 4,000 sq ft of showroom space in India's costliest commercial district, BKC, in Mumbai, for ₹23.38 crore for five years in February 2025.

After launching in Mumbai last month, Elon Musk's Tesla India Motor & Energy Pvt Ltd has also leased nearly 51,000 sq ft of super built-up area at Orchid Business Park on Sohna Road, Gurugram, for nine years at a starting monthly rent of ₹40.17 lakh, documents accessed by CRE Matrix showed.

According to a report by PTI, the American electric vehicle maker Tesla plans to expand its super charging network in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bangalore and start deliveries in India by September, a senior company official was quoted by the agency as saying on August 11.

The company plans to have supercharging stations in Gurugram and Noida, besides one more in Saket, Tesla Regional Director South East Asia Isabel Fan said here at the opening event.

The company opened its first experience centre in Mumbai last month and launched its Model Y, which has a price starting at ₹59.89 lakh.

Delhi and Mumbai are priorities for the company, she said, adding, in the next few weeks, the company will open its supercharging station in Gurugram to be followed by others in Saket (South Delhi) and Noida.

In the Mumbai area, Tesla is planning to set up supercharging stations at Lower Parel, Navi Mumbai and Thane to add to the existing one at Bandra Kurla Complex, Fan told PTI.

"The other new market, new states... We cannot miss Bangalore very soon," she was quoted as saying by PTI, adding, "we don't commit five-year plan that we cannot deliver. So whatever we share is a commitment in the upcoming (period)."

Fan was also quoted as saying that the company will soon launch its mobile service, remote diagnostics, service centre, and Tesla-approved collision Centre in India.