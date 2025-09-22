Search
Mon, Sept 22, 2025
New Delhi oC

Elon Musk's key ex-employee slams H-1B visa move: ‘They are the reason you can…’

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Sept 22, 2025 03:35 pm IST

Esther Crawford worked as director of product mgmt during Twitter takeover, rebranding to X; says platform won't have survived without Indian, Chinese engineers

A top executive who helped Twitter's transition and rebranding to ‘X’ after Elon Musk bought the social media platform has pointedly criticised the prohibitive $100,000 fee imposed by President Donald Trump on H-1B visas, by which mostly Indian and tech workers work in the US.

"When posting anti-immigrant takes, remember: they're the reason you can tweet at all," Esther Crawford wrote on X.(Photo: Instagram/@esthercrawford)
"When posting anti-immigrant takes, remember: they're the reason you can tweet at all," Esther Crawford wrote on X.(Photo: Instagram/@esthercrawford)

She also wrote against the general anti-immigrant sentiment among large sections of Americans.

Esther Crawford, who served as director of product management at Twitter/X, said the platform could survive only because of engineers from India and China on H-1B visas.

“They stayed after the acquisition, worked long hours and solved brutally complex problems alongside American colleagues,” she wrote in a post on X.

"When posting anti-immigrant takes, remember: they're the reason you can tweet at all," she further said.

Indian form over 70% of the total around 400,000 H-1B holders at present. The Chinese follow at around 12%.

What's Elon Musk's stand on H-1B?

Elon Musk himself has been quiet on the matter since the Friday proclamation that imposed the huge fee on new H-1B visa applications, but, give his past record on this issue, he is unlikely to violently disagree despite a tumultuous relationship with ex-BFF Donald Trump.

The tech billionaire has broadly supported the H-1B visa programme in the past, though he called for making it more expensive since he though the system was “broken". This argument is in line with Trump's logic that the H-1B programme has been misused and that only the truly high-skilled workers should get this US visa.

Donald Trump and Elon Musk in their brief reunion at the funeral of slain far-right activist Charlie Kirk on Sunday, September 21, 2025, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.(AP)
Donald Trump and Elon Musk in their brief reunion at the funeral of slain far-right activist Charlie Kirk on Sunday, September 21, 2025, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.(AP)

What happens next in the H-1B mess?

The high one-time fee effectively kills the programme in the medium to long term as the median annual salaries paid to H-1B holders are lower than the $100,000 fee. That means US-based companies may not want to spend so much on foreign employees.

Inversely, these companies could shift some of these jobs abroad. Though, in that case a new proposal called HIRE Act — to heavily tax payments made to companies abroad for outsourced jobs — can come into play if okayed.

For now, the fee applies only to applications after September 21, while existing visa holders and renewal petitions have been exempted.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and India Reaction Trump's H-1B Visa on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and India Reaction Trump's H-1B Visa on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Elon Musk's key ex-employee slams H-1B visa move: ‘They are the reason you can…’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On