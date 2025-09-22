Elon Musk's key ex-employee slams H-1B visa move: ‘They are the reason you can…’

A top executive who helped Twitter's transition and rebranding to ‘X’ after Elon Musk bought the social media platform has pointedly criticised the prohibitive $100,000 fee imposed by President Donald Trump on H-1B visas, by which mostly Indian and tech workers work in the US. "When posting anti-immigrant takes, remember: they're the reason you can tweet at all," Esther Crawford wrote on X.(Photo: Instagram/@esthercrawford)

She also wrote against the general anti-immigrant sentiment among large sections of Americans.

Esther Crawford, who served as director of product management at Twitter/X, said the platform could survive only because of engineers from India and China on H-1B visas.

“They stayed after the acquisition, worked long hours and solved brutally complex problems alongside American colleagues,” she wrote in a post on X.

"When posting anti-immigrant takes, remember: they're the reason you can tweet at all," she further said.

Indian form over 70% of the total around 400,000 H-1B holders at present. The Chinese follow at around 12%.

What's Elon Musk's stand on H-1B?

Elon Musk himself has been quiet on the matter since the Friday proclamation that imposed the huge fee on new H-1B visa applications, but, give his past record on this issue, he is unlikely to violently disagree despite a tumultuous relationship with ex-BFF Donald Trump.

The tech billionaire has broadly supported the H-1B visa programme in the past, though he called for making it more expensive since he though the system was “broken". This argument is in line with Trump's logic that the H-1B programme has been misused and that only the truly high-skilled workers should get this US visa.

Donald Trump and Elon Musk in their brief reunion at the funeral of slain far-right activist Charlie Kirk on Sunday, September 21, 2025, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.(AP)

What happens next in the H-1B mess?

The high one-time fee effectively kills the programme in the medium to long term as the median annual salaries paid to H-1B holders are lower than the $100,000 fee. That means US-based companies may not want to spend so much on foreign employees.

Inversely, these companies could shift some of these jobs abroad. Though, in that case a new proposal called HIRE Act — to heavily tax payments made to companies abroad for outsourced jobs — can come into play if okayed.

For now, the fee applies only to applications after September 21, while existing visa holders and renewal petitions have been exempted.