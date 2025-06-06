Elon Musk's Starlink gets govt nod to launch satellite internet in India: Report

Elon Musk’s satellite internet venture, Starlink, has secured a key licence from India's telecoms ministry, sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday. Starlink and the Department of Telecommunications did not immediately respond to a request for comment.(REUTERS)

This clears a major hurdle for the satellite internet provider and takes the project closer to launching its commercial services in India.

Starlink has been waiting since 2022 for licences to operate commercially in India, but delays have occurred due to reasons including national security concerns. Amazon's Kuiper is still waiting for its Indian license.

Starlink signed deals with Airtel, Jio

Earlier in March, Indian telecom giant Bharti Airtel announced a deal with Elon Musk's SpaceX to bring the revolutionary Starlink satellite internet service to India.

This agreement was subject to SpaceX receiving authorisations to sell Starlink's satellite communications-based services in India, Airtel said in a statement at the time.

Later, Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio also signed a deal with Elon Musk's SpaceX to bring Starlink satellite internet services to India, a surprise move from the billionaires after being at odds for months over how the country should grant them spectrum.

India's largest telecom operator would stock Starlink equipment in its retail stores, giving Starlink a direct distribution point in thousands of such outlets across the country.

Both the Airtel and Jio deals were conditional upon Starlink obtaining government approval to begin operations in the country.

Starlink is a satellite internet service by Elon Musk's SpaceX. It promises high-speed internet via low Earth orbit satellites. If it touches the Indian market, Starlink has the potential to transform internet access in the country, including the most remote and underserved areas.

As per the official website, Starlink uses a constellation of small satellites in Low Earth Orbit (LEO), which helps it communicate with user terminals on the ground.

Currently, it operates over 6,750 satellites serving millions of active customers around the globe with high-speed, low-latency internet.