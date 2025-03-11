What is Starlink, Elon Musk's satellite internet service firm?

Indian telecom giant Bharti Airtel on Tuesday announced a deal with Elon Musk's SpaceX to bring the revolutionary Starlink's satellite internet service to India. Starlink is a satellite internet service by Elon Musk's Space X(Representative image)

This agreement is subject to SpaceX receiving authorisations to sell Starlink's satellite communications-based services in India, Airtel said in a statement.

As per the current agreement, the deal will enable Airtel and SpaceX to explore how Starlink could complement and expand Airtel's offerings, and how Airtel's expertise in the Indian market would help Starlink establish a customer base in one of the most competitive markets in the world.

Bharti Airtel Managing Director and Vice Chairman Gopal Vittal said that working with SpaceX to offer Starlink services to Airtel customers in India is a significant milestone and further demonstrates the company's commitment to next-generation satellite connectivity.

What is Starlink?

Starlink is a satellite internet service by Elon Musk's SpaceX. It promises high-speed internet via low Earth orbit satellites. If it touches the Indian market, Starlink has the potential to transform internet access in the country, including the most remote and underserved areas.

As per the official website, Starlink uses a constellation of small satellites in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) which helps it communicate with user terminals on the ground.

Currently, it operates over 6,750 satellites serving millions of active customers around the globe with high-speed, low-latency internet.

As per reports, Starlink speeds can range from 50 Mbps to 200 Mbps, with ongoing improvements aimed at increasing these speeds.

Unlike the traditional internet services that rely on cables or fiber optics, Starlink delivers internet via satellite, ensuring that the service can be accessible to people in areas with little or no access to conventional broadband.

The Starlink announcement comes weeks after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Elon Musk in Washington where they discussed issues including space, mobility, technology and innovation.