Eminent cardiologist Dr KK Aggarwal dies of Covid-19

Dr KK Aggarwal (62), who was the former national president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), was admitted to the AIIMS here and was on ventilator support since last week.
PTI | , New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 18, 2021 09:16 AM IST
According to the statement, he passed away at 11.30 pm on Monday after a "lengthy battle with Covid-19".

"Even during the pandemic, he made constant efforts to educate the masses and was able to reach out to 100 million people through numerous videos and educational programmes and saved countless lives. He wanted his life to be celebrated and not mourned," the statement said.

