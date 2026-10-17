Emirates flight from Delhi to Dubai suffers 'bird strike', delayed

Emirates flight EK 517, scheduled to depart from Delhi for Dubai at 4:25 pm, was reportedly delayed following a bird strike.

Further details on the incident are awaited. (Screenshots from video (@ANI/X))

Further details on the incident are awaited, according to news agency ANI.

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What is a bird strike?

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{{^usCountry}} A bird strike occurs when an aircraft collides with a bird during flight, takeoff, or landing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A bird strike occurs when an aircraft collides with a bird during flight, takeoff, or landing. {{/usCountry}}

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Birds sometimes strike the plane's windshield or get sucked into the engines. This can reduce engine power and sometimes lead to an emergency landing, as previously reported by HT.

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The risk is often heightened because birds typically travel in flocks, increasing the likelihood of a strike.

(with inputs from ANI)