Bird strike likely cause of fatal South Korea plane crash. What is it?

A bird strike and adverse weather are presumed to be the cause behind the fatal Jeju Air plane crash in South Korea on Sunday morning, an incident in which 179 of the 181 passengers are presumed dead. A life jacket hangs on fencing next to the wreckage of an aircraft that crashed after it went off the runway at Muan International Airport, in Muan, South Korea, December 29, 2024.(Reuters)

The passenger plane crashed on landing at the country's Muan International Airport. The incident took place when Jeju Air flight 7C2216, carrying 175 passengers and six crew on a flight from Bangkok, was landing around 9 am (local time).

"The cause of the accident is presumed to be a bird strike combined with adverse weather conditions. However, the exact cause will be announced following a joint investigation," Lee Jeong-hyun, chief of Muan fire station, said during a briefing.

What is a bird strike? Why are they dangerous

A bird strike refers to a collision between a bird and an aircraft which is in flight, or on takeoff or landing roll.

In most cases, birds hit an aircraft's windscreen or fly into engines. This can reduce engine power and sometimes result in an emergency landing or, in rare cases, a crash.

Birds often fly in flocks, which can significantly increase the risk associated with bird strikes.

Are bird strikes common?

Yes, bird strikes are relatively common.

More than 14,000 bird strikes are reported each year in the United States alone, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

In 2022, the United Kingdom’s Civil Aviation Authority reported nearly 1,500 bird strikes over the year, according to Al Jazeera.

A 2020 study found Australia had the highest bird strike rate. Nearly eight for every 10,000 aircraft movements were impacted by bird strikes.

Bird strikes are pretty common, especially in areas near airports where birds and aircraft share airspace. Most bird strikes occur during takeoff, initial climb, or landing, as these are times when aircraft are flying at lower altitudes where birds are more commonly found.