  • Saturday, Jun 30, 2018
HT Logo

Mumbai-bound Jet Airways flight suffers bird-hit, returns to Rajkot

The Rajkot-Mumbai flight suffered a bird hit during take-off around 7:15 am.

india Updated: Jun 30, 2018 17:58 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, Rajkot
Jet Airways aircraft at Mumbai International Airport in Mumbai.
Jet Airways aircraft at Mumbai International Airport in Mumbai.(Mint File)

A Mumbai-bound Jet Airways flight was forced to return to the Rajkot airport on Saturday after it suffered a bird-hit during take-off, a senior official said.

The Rajkot-Mumbai flight suffered a bird hit during take-off around 7:15 am, Rajkot Airport Director B K Das said.

“After the bird-hit, the flight returned to the airport and was grounded. The aircraft has suffered some problems in the incident and repair work will be carried out by a team from Mumbai before it takes off again,” Das told PTI.

Jet Airways officials were not available for comment.

