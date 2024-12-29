179 presumed dead, only 2 survive plane crash, explosion in South Korea

South Korea Plane Crash: At least 179 people are presumed dead after a devastating plane crash at South Korea's Muan International Airport on Sunday morning, news agency Yonhap reported quoting firefighters. So far only two survivors have been rescued from the wreckage. The Jeju Air flight, which was en route from Bangkok, was carrying 181 people when it crashed during an emergency landing attempt at approximately 9.03 am local time. South Korea Plane Crash: Firefighters and rescue team members work at Muan International Airport in Muan, South Korea.(AP)

The Boeing 737-800, which had reportedly experienced a landing gear failure, attempted a belly landing at Muan International Airport. Eyewitnesses recall hearing loud "bang" noises just before the aircraft struck the airport’s perimeter wall, breaking apart upon impact and bursting into flames. Local broadcaster MBC aired footage suggesting a bird strike may have occurred as the plane was descending. (Track latest updates here)

Video shared by local media showed the twin-engine aircraft skidding down the runway with no apparent landing gear before slamming into a wall in an explosion of flame and debris. Other photos showed smoke and fire engulfing parts of the plane.

As emergency responders continue to sift through the wreckage, fire authorities have confirmed that two survivors - a passenger and a crew member - were rescued from the tail section of the plane. Both survivors are currently receiving medical treatment at a nearby hospital. Meanwhile, authorities remain focused on retrieving additional bodies still trapped within the fuselage.

South Korea's worst plane crash

This incident marks a horrific milestone in South Korea’s aviation history. If confirmed, the crash would become the worst domestic civil aviation disaster in the nation’s history.

It is the first fatal accident in the history of Jeju Air, one of South Korea's largest low-cost carriers, which was set up in 2005.

On August 12, 2007, a Bombardier Q400 operated by Jeju Air carrying 74 passengers came off the runway due to strong winds at the southern Busan-Gimhae airport, resulting in a dozen injuries.