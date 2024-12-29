Video shows exact moment when South Korean aircraft crashed

At least 62 people were killed after a Jeju Air plane landing at an airport in South Korea veered off the runway and collided with a wall. Firefighters carry out extinguishing operations on an aircraft which drove off runaway at Muan International Airport in Muan, South Jeolla Province, South Korea, December 29, 2024.(Reuters)

The plane, with 175 passengers and 6 crew members, was returning returning from Bangkok.

Yonhap news agency reported that two people were found alive as the rescue mission was underway, according to Yonhap. Emergency officials said they were examining the exact cause of the fire. Follow LIVE updates here.

Local TV stations aired footage showing thick pillows of black smoke billowing from the plane engulfed with flame.

A purported video of the plane, a Boeing 737-800, attempting to land without landing gear and crashing into the wall has gone viral on social media.

The crash is believed to have been caused by "contact with birds, resulting in malfunctioning landing gear" as the plane attempted to land at the airport in the country's southwest, according to news agency Yonhap. An official statement on the cause of the crash is awaited.

South Korea's acting President Choi Sung-mok has ordered an all-out rescue efforts, his office said. His chief of staff has also called for an emergency meeting.

Firefighters and rescue team members work at the Muan International Airport in Muan, South Korea, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024.(AP)

Azerbaijan crash



The crash comes days after an Azerbaijan Airline plane crashed near Kazakhstan's Aktau, killing 38 of the 67 people on board.

Flight J2-8243, en route from Baku to the Chechen capital Grozny, crash-landed on Wednesday near Aktau in Kazakhstan after diverting from southern Russia.

Footage shot by passengers before the plane crashed showed oxygen masks down and people wearing life jackets. Later, videos showed bloodied and bruised passengers climbing out of the wreckage. There were 29 survivors.

A preliminary investigation by Azerbaijan indicated that Russian air defences had mistakenly shot the airliner down. On Saturday, Russian president Vladimir Putin apologised to Azerbaijan's leader for what the Kremlin called a "tragic incident" over Russia