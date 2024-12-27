Menu Explore
'Physical, technical external interference': Azerbaijan Airlines on plane crash

ByHT News Desk
Dec 27, 2024 08:49 PM IST

Azerbaijan Airlines on Friday stated that the preliminary findings from the probe into the recent Kazakhstan crash point to "physical and technical external interference."

Azerbaijan Airlines' Embraer 190 lies on the ground near the airport of Aktau, Kazakhstan.(AP)
The findings come amid growing speculation and reports suggesting that the Embraer 190 aircraft may have been struck by a Russian missile.

READ | Passenger who miraculously survived Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash in Kazakhstan shares fresh video of aircraft

The airline also announced that it had suspended all flights to 10 Russian airports, citing the ongoing investigation into the crash of its flight, which was en route Baku-Grozny flight J2-8243.

"The decision was based on the preliminary results of the investigation into the crash of the Embraer 190 aircraft operating the Baku-Grozny flight J2-8243 of Azerbaijan Airlines due to physical and technical external interference".

Evidence against Russia mounting

Meanwhile, evidence is mounting to suggest that the fateful Azerbaijani Airlines plane crash in Kazakhstan, which killed 38 people, may have been caused by a missile fired by Russian air defences, a prominent Telegram channel closely linked to Russian security services claimed.

The report suggested that the passenger plane was mistakenly targeted by a Pantsir-S1 surface-to-air missile after being misidentified as a Ukrainian drone. However, this is not yet confirmed.

Reuters also reported quoting sources with knowledge of the preliminary findings of Azerbaijan's investigation into the disaster that said that Russian air defences had mistakenly shot it down.

Meanwhile, Russia's aviation chief said Friday that Grozny was being attacked by Ukrainian drones at the time the plane had tried to land, but the Kremlin has declined to comment on reports the plane was accidentally shot down by Russian air defence missiles.

Azerbaijani airliner plane crash

An Azerbaijani airliner crashed in Kazakhstan after being diverted, killing 38 of 67 people on board on Wednesday.

READ | Russia says crashed Azerbaijan Airlines flight was diverted due to ‘Ukrainian drone attack’

The plane was en route from the Azerbaijani capital Baku to the Russian city of Grozny in the North Caucasus on Wednesday when it was diverted for reasons that aren't fully clear yet.

It crashed while attempting to land in Aktau, Kazakhstan, after flying east across the Caspian Sea.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
