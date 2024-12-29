South Korea plane crash live: 62 dead; aircraft landed with malfunctioning gear
South Korea plane crash live: A Jeju Air plane reportedly veered off the runway and collided with a fence in the city of Muan, South Korea on Sunday, killing at least 62 people. Emergency officials said they were examining the exact cause of the mishap. The incident comes close on the heels of the Azerbaijan Airline plane crash which took place near Kazakhstan's Aktau last week, killing 38 of the 67 people on board and leaving all others injured....Read More
Key points
The Jeju Air flight was returning to Muan, South Korea from Bangkok, Thailand with 175 passengers and 6 crew members on board.
The plane reportedly veered off the runway and collided with a fence at the airport before fire engulfed it.
At least 62 passengers died in the incident and rescue operations are underway for the others.
Local TV stations aired footage showing thick pillows of black smoke billowing from the plane engulfed with flame.
South Korea plane crash live: Video of the Muan crash emerges
South Korea plane crash live: Death toll rises to 62
According to figures from South Korea's National Fire Agency, 62 people have lost their lives so far in the Muan crash.
South Korea plane crash live: Acting president, Choi Sang-mok, instructs mobilisation of ‘all available’ resources
South Korea’s acting president, Choi Sang-mok, has instructed emergency responders to mobilize “all available” equipment and personnel to make the rescue efforts, a government statement said.
South Korea plane crash live: Loud bangs heard before plane hit airport wall
Eyewitnesses to the crash reported hearing loud “bang” sounds during the failed landing attempts, with the aircraft’s landing gear reportedly failing to deploy properly. The plane then veered off the runway and struck the airport’s perimeter wall, breaking into two pieces at the front and tail sections and bursting into flames, the Guardian reported.
South Korea plane crash live: Muan-Bangkok route was launched just three weeks ago
The Muan-Bangkok route was part of the airport’s first international services in 17 years, launched just three weeks ago on 8 December.
South Korea plane crash live: South Korea cancels all domestic and international flights at Muan Airport
YONHAP has reported that South Kora has cancelled all domestic and international flights at Muan airport following the tragedy.
South Korea plane crash live: Death toll rises to 47
YONHAP has reported that the death toll from the plane crash at Muan has risen to 47.
South Korea plane crash live: Reports suggest three people rescued in the aftermath of plane catching fire
Yonhap News reports that three people have been rescued so far, with the search underway for additional casualties, while News1 reports that among those rescued are one passenger and one crew member.
South Korea plane crash live: The Boeing 737-800 plane reportedly landed with a malfunctioning gear
The plane reportedly had a malfunctioning gear when it landed in South Korea's Muan, according to Reuters.
South Korea plane crash live: Jeju Air plane catches fire after landing at Muan
At least 29 passengers died after a Jeju Air plane caught fire on landing at the airport in southern South Korean city of Muan on Sunday, Reuters reported.