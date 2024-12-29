South Korea plane crash live: Firefighters carry out extinguishing operations on an aircraft which drove off runaway at Muan International Airport in Muan, South Jeolla Province, South Korea.

South Korea plane crash live: A Jeju Air plane reportedly veered off the runway and collided with a fence in the city of Muan, South Korea on Sunday, killing at least 62 people. Emergency officials said they were examining the exact cause of the mishap. The incident comes close on the heels of the Azerbaijan Airline plane crash which took place near Kazakhstan's Aktau last week, killing 38 of the 67 people on board and leaving all others injured....Read More

Key points

The Jeju Air flight was returning to Muan, South Korea from Bangkok, Thailand with 175 passengers and 6 crew members on board.

The plane reportedly veered off the runway and collided with a fence at the airport before fire engulfed it.

At least 62 passengers died in the incident and rescue operations are underway for the others.

Local TV stations aired footage showing thick pillows of black smoke billowing from the plane engulfed with flame.