Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi140C
Sunday, Dec 29, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    South Korea plane crash live: 62 dead; aircraft landed with malfunctioning gear

    By HT News Desk
    Dec 29, 2024 8:56 AM IST
    South Korea plane crash live: At least 62 passengers died after a Jeju Air plane caught fire on landing at the airport in southern South Korean city of Muan on Sunday. The plane was returning from Bangkok. Rescue operations are underway for 181 people that were onboard the Boeing 737-800 plane.
    South Korea plane crash live: Firefighters carry out extinguishing operations on an aircraft which drove off runaway at Muan International Airport in Muan, South Jeolla Province, South Korea.
    South Korea plane crash live: Firefighters carry out extinguishing operations on an aircraft which drove off runaway at Muan International Airport in Muan, South Jeolla Province, South Korea.

    South Korea plane crash live: A Jeju Air plane reportedly veered off the runway and collided with a fence in the city of Muan, South Korea on Sunday, killing at least 62 people. Emergency officials said they were examining the exact cause of the mishap. The incident comes close on the heels of the Azerbaijan Airline plane crash which took place near Kazakhstan's Aktau last week, killing 38 of the 67 people on board and leaving all others injured....Read More

    Key points

    The Jeju Air flight was returning to Muan, South Korea from Bangkok, Thailand with 175 passengers and 6 crew members on board.

    The plane reportedly veered off the runway and collided with a fence at the airport before fire engulfed it.

    At least 62 passengers died in the incident and rescue operations are underway for the others.

    Local TV stations aired footage showing thick pillows of black smoke billowing from the plane engulfed with flame.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 29, 2024 8:56 AM IST

    South Korea plane crash live: Video of the Muan crash emerges

    Dec 29, 2024 8:49 AM IST

    South Korea plane crash live: Death toll rises to 62

    According to figures from South Korea's National Fire Agency, 62 people have lost their lives so far in the Muan crash.

    Dec 29, 2024 8:43 AM IST

    South Korea plane crash live: Acting president, Choi Sang-mok, instructs mobilisation of ‘all available’ resources

    South Korea’s acting president, Choi Sang-mok, has instructed emergency responders to mobilize “all available” equipment and personnel to make the rescue efforts, a government statement said.

    Dec 29, 2024 8:34 AM IST

    South Korea plane crash live: Loud bangs heard before plane hit airport wall

    Eyewitnesses to the crash reported hearing loud “bang” sounds during the failed landing attempts, with the aircraft’s landing gear reportedly failing to deploy properly. The plane then veered off the runway and struck the airport’s perimeter wall, breaking into two pieces at the front and tail sections and bursting into flames, the Guardian reported.

    Dec 29, 2024 8:25 AM IST

    South Korea plane crash live: Muan-Bangkok route was launched just three weeks ago

    The Muan-Bangkok route was part of the airport’s first international services in 17 years, launched just three weeks ago on 8 December.

    Dec 29, 2024 8:22 AM IST

    South Korea plane crash live: South Korea cancels all domestic and international flights at Muan Airport

    YONHAP has reported that South Kora has cancelled all domestic and international flights at Muan airport following the tragedy.

    Dec 29, 2024 8:18 AM IST

    South Korea plane crash live: Death toll rises to 47

    YONHAP has reported that the death toll from the plane crash at Muan has risen to 47.

    Dec 29, 2024 8:14 AM IST

    South Korea plane crash live: Reports suggest three people rescued in the aftermath of plane catching fire

    Yonhap News reports that three people have been rescued so far, with the search underway for additional casualties, while News1 reports that among those rescued are one passenger and one crew member.

    Dec 29, 2024 8:11 AM IST

    South Korea plane crash live: The Boeing 737-800 plane reportedly landed with a malfunctioning gear

    The plane reportedly had a malfunctioning gear when it landed in South Korea's Muan, according to Reuters.

    Dec 29, 2024 8:02 AM IST

    South Korea plane crash live: Jeju Air plane catches fire after landing at Muan

    At least 29 passengers died after a Jeju Air plane caught fire on landing at the airport in southern South Korean city of Muan on Sunday, Reuters reported.

    News world news South Korea plane crash live: 62 dead; aircraft landed with malfunctioning gear
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2024 HindustanTimes