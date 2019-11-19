e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 19, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 19, 2019

Empowered to intercept, monitor digital information in public interest: Govt

Information can only be intercepted by “authorised agencies as per due process of law, and subject to safeguards as provided in the rules,” the statement by G. Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of State for Home, said.

india Updated: Nov 19, 2019 18:21 IST
Archana Chaudhary
Archana Chaudhary
Bloomberg
The government can monitor digital information.
The government can monitor digital information.(File Photo)
         

The government on Tuesday said it’s “empowered” to intercept, monitor and decrypt digital information in the public interest as long as its agencies follow the law.

Laws allowed federal and state governments to intercept “any information generated, transmitted, received or stored in any computer resource,” G. Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of State for Home told Parliament in a written reply when asked by an opposition lawmaker whether the government had snooped on WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Viber, and Google calls and messages.

Information can only be intercepted by “authorised agencies as per due process of law, and subject to safeguards as provided in the rules,” the statement said.

Reddy didn’t answer a question on whether the federal government had used the services of NSO Group’s Pegasus software to snoop on calls and messages on WhatsApp Inc’s mobile platform.

Indian news reports had earlier this month listed activists and human rights lawyers who had spoken out against government policies as among those whose phones were hacked.

Facebook Inc., parent of WhatsApp, informed about 1,400 users that a malware was sent on their devices using the video calling system, the company had said in a statement. Facebook has sued spyware manufacturer NSO, alleging that the Israeli company hacked into the mobile phones of users.

The government can monitor digital information “in the interest of the sovereignty or integrity of India, security of the State, friendly relations with foreign States or public order or for preventing incitement to the commission of any cognizable offence relating to above or for investigation of any offence,” Reddy said in his written statement to the parliament. No state agency has blanket permission for interception, he added. Each case is reviewed by a committee headed by the cabinet secretary in case of central government and chief secretary of the state in case of a state government.

Facebook is currently fighting a case in India’s Supreme Court that may decide whether WhatsApp, other messaging services providers, and social media companies can be forced to trace and reveal the identity of the originator of a message. Facebook has invoked users’ right to privacy as part of its defense in the top court.

The Centre plans to introduce rules to regulate social media because it can cause “unimaginable disruption” to democracy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government said in a legal document filed in the Supreme Court last month.

tags
top news
‘Do it or we will order’: Supreme Court to Centre on women in army
‘Do it or we will order’: Supreme Court to Centre on women in army
Mamata Banerjee’s attack on ‘Hyderabad party’ and Owaisi’s sharp retort
Mamata Banerjee’s attack on ‘Hyderabad party’ and Owaisi’s sharp retort
Amid Sena-BJP bickering in Maharashtra, RSS chief cautions on ‘selfishness’
Amid Sena-BJP bickering in Maharashtra, RSS chief cautions on ‘selfishness’
Gurdaspur Akali Dal vice-president shot dead, legs chopped off
Gurdaspur Akali Dal vice-president shot dead, legs chopped off
More shine and swing, upright seam: The science behind pink ball
More shine and swing, upright seam: The science behind pink ball
Smriti Irani shares photo with Bill Gates with a whip-smart caption
Smriti Irani shares photo with Bill Gates with a whip-smart caption
‘Bad call, will leave Shah Rukh Khan a message’: Yuvraj on KKR’s move
‘Bad call, will leave Shah Rukh Khan a message’: Yuvraj on KKR’s move
On The Record with Modi’s ‘Swachh Man’ Parameswaran Iyer
On The Record with Modi’s ‘Swachh Man’ Parameswaran Iyer
trending topics
HTLS 2019International Men’s Day 2019VVS LaxmanSushmita SenKalki KoechlinJKBOSE ResultsSSC Admit card 2019Delhi air qualityParliament Winter Session Live

don't miss

latest news

India News