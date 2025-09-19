Search
Fri, Sept 19, 2025
Encounter breaks out between army and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Sept 19, 2025 11:13 pm IST

According to a statement by the army, the encounter began at around 8 PM and is currently underway.

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar area on Friday.

The army issued a statement on the Kishtwar enconter(PTI/ Representative)
The army issued a statement on the Kishtwar enconter(PTI/ Representative)



“In an intelligence-based operation in the general area of Kishtwar, alert troops of #WhiteKnightCorps established contact with terrorists at around 8 PM on 19 Sep 25. Exchange of fire took place. Operations are currently in progress,” White Knight Corps said in a statement on the social media platform X.

Earlier this month, on September 8, two Army personnel were injured after an encounter between terrorists and security personnel in Kulgam. The two officers later succumbed to their injuries.

"Chinar Corps honours the supreme sacrifice of the Bravehearts, Sub Perbhat Gaur and L/Nk Narender Sindhu, in line of duty for the Nation. Their courage and dedication will forever inspire us," read the official statement issued.

Jawans killed in Manipur

In a separate incident, two jawans of the Assam Rifles were killed and five others were injured after a group of armed men ambushed a vehicle of the paramilitary force in Manipur's Bishnupur district on Friday evening.

As per a PTI report, the incident took place in Nambol Sabal Leikai area around 5.50 pm. No specific group has claimed responsibility for the attack till the filing of the report.

"A group of gunmen ambushed the vehicle in which Assam Rifles personnel were travelling towards Bishnupur district from Imphal, claiming the life of two jawans and injuring five," an official said told news agency PTI.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and DUSU Election Result Live on Hindustan Times.
