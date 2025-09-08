Search
Mon, Sept 08, 2025
Two Army personnel die of injuries following encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam

The operation, code-named Operation Guddar, is underway in the Guddar forest in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district.

Two terrorists and two soldiers were killed in an encounter in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, PTI reported quoting sources.

Indian Army soldiers stand guard at the encounter site where a jawan was killed in a gunfight with terrorists in Kulgam on Saturday. (ANI photo)
The encounter took place after a search operation in the Gudar forest area of Kulgam in South Kashmir following information about the presence of terrorists. The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire at the security forces.

The operation, code-named Operation Guddar, is underway in the Guddar forest area, the report said.

"Based on specific intelligence input by JKP, a joint search operation was launched by #IndianArmy, @JmuKmrPolice & @crpf_srinagar in Guddar forest of #Kulgam," the Chinar Corps of the Army said in a post on X earlier in the day.

Follow Us On