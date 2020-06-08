e-paper
Encounter breaks out between security forces and militants in J-K's Shopian

Encounter breaks out between security forces and militants in J-K’s Shopian

Security forces had killed five militants in a joint operation by the army, CRPF and Shopian Police in the district on Sunday.

Jun 08, 2020
Edited by Anubha Rohatgi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
An encounter between security forces and militants broke out in J-K’s Shopian district early morning on June 8, 2020.(ANI )
         

An encounter broke out between militants and the security forces in Pinjora area of Shopian district of Jammu-Kashmir on Monday morning.

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation after receiving specific information about the presence of militants in the area, news agency PTI reported quoting a police official.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants fired upon a search party of the forces, who retaliated.

Further details are awaited.

Security forces had killed five militants in a joint operation by the army, CRPF and Shopian Police in the district on Sunday.

An operation was launched early in the morning after a tip off about the presence of terrorists at Reban village. The militants were killed after a 12 hour encounter.

(With inputs from PTI)

