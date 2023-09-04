Encounter in Jammu & Kashmir's Reasi; terrorist killed, cop and jawan injured

A terrorist has been killed in a joint encounter of a police team and Army that broke out on Monday in Chassana area of Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district. According to the local police, there were inputs of two terrorists being present in the area. A police personnel and a jawan were injured. Operation is being carried out to hunt down the other terrorist.

Encounter operation continues in Reasi(HT_PRINT)

“An encounter started at Reasi on the basis of Police input regarding the presence of two terrorists. Encounter going on in Gali Sohab in Tuli area of Chassana. Police and Army are carrying out the operation,” ADGP, Jammu, Mukesh Singh said.

(This is a developing story. Kindly check back for updates)

