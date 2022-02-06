Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
End of an era…: PM Modi leads tributes as country's nightingale goes silent

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the veteran singer left a void in our nation that can never be filled.
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Twittter.com/ @narendramodi)
Updated on Feb 06, 2022 11:08 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Tributes began to pour in moments after legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday after a prolonged hospitalisation. She was 92.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the veteran singer left a void in our nation that can never be filled.  “I am anguished beyond words. The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people.”

“Lata Didi’s songs brought out a variety of emotions. She closely witnessed the transitions of the Indian film world for decades. Beyond films, she was always passionate about India’s growth. She always wanted to see a strong and developed India.”

The Prime Minister also said, “I consider it my honour that I have always received immense affection from Lata Didi. My interactions with her will remain unforgettable. I grieve with my fellow Indians on the passing away of Lata Didi. Spoke to her family and expressed condolences. Om Shanti."

Remembering the iconic singer, President Ram Nath Kovind said, “In her vast range of songs, rendering the essence and beauty of India, generations found expression of their inner-most emotions. A Bharat Ratna, Lata-ji’s accomplishments will remain incomparable."

Among the first ones to share the news and pay homage was Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut who said it was an "end of an era." He also shared on Twitter the Bharat Ratna awardee's photo with a tweet.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari also paid his "heartfelt tributes" and said the singer's passing "an irreparable loss to the country".

"Like all the countrymen, her music has been very dear to me, whenever I get time, I listen to the songs sung by her. May God rest the departed soul and give strength to the family members. Peace," Gadkari said in a series of tweets.

The renowned artists was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with Covid-19 and pneumonia. During her hospitalisation period, she recovered from Covid, but was  was put on ventilator support after her condition worsened on Saturday.

In view of the national loss, the government has announced mourning period of two-days (Februayr 6-7). During this, the National flag to fly at half-mast for two days, as a mark of respect.

