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Enhance security at all ports, Shah directs officials

Officials aware of the matter said the Centre is set to convene the first meeting on coastal border security in the coming months

Updated on: Jul 11, 2026 08:33 AM IST
By Prawesh Lama
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New Delhi

India News
India News

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday directed the Department of Fisheries to write to the District Magistrates (DMs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs) of all districts, asking them to submit to the Central government a list of all fish landing centres in their jurisdictions, as part of efforts to strengthen security at ports across the country.

The minister issued the direction during a meeting to review the progress on the constitution of Bureau of Port Security (BoPS) -- a new federal agency expected to be set up by the end of this year to oversee port security nationwide.

Officials aware of the matter said the Centre is set to convene the first meeting on coastal border security in the coming months, bringing together police chiefs of coastal districts. Shah had chaired a meeting on Thursday with nearly 120 district chiefs to discuss land border security issues.

The Centre approved the establishment of the Bureau of Port Security (BoPS) on December 19, 2025. This dedicated agency for port and vessel security will be modelled after the Bureau of Civil Aviation (BCAS). While 13 major ports are currently under CISF cover, the central force will soon be deployed at 67 additional major ports, officials said.

“Shah directed the CISF to conduct trial runs of the security arrangements before BoPS takes over security at major ports across the country, including Visakhapatnam, Jawaharlal Nehru Port, and Mundra,” the official added.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Bureau of Port Security (BoPS)?

The Bureau of Port Security (BoPS) is a new federal agency expected to be set up by the end of 2023 to oversee port security nationwide.

How many major ports will the CISF be deployed to?

The CISF will be deployed at 67 additional major ports, in addition to the 13 major ports currently under its cover.

What training should security personnel undergo?

Only private security personnel trained by the CISF should be deployed, and training for security personnel at the Port Security Training Institute (PSTI) should begin as soon as possible.

What is the purpose of the meeting convened by the Centre?

The Centre is set to convene the first meeting on coastal border security to bring together police chiefs of coastal districts.
 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Prawesh Lama

Prawesh Lama, an Associate Editor at Hindustan Times with nearly two decades of frontline reporting experience across India’s conflict zones, border regions, and disaster-hit areas. He writes on internal security, insurgency, the Northeast, and Left-wing extremism and has reported from India’s hinterland and some of the most sensitive and strategically critical regions.

Check India news real-time updates, latest news on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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