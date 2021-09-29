Ensure India’s culture of tolerance doesn’t weaken, says minority affairs minister Naqvi

New Delhi: Union minister for minority affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday slammed conversion based on coercion and said forced religious conversion “cannot be a testament of expansion of and trust on any religion in a country where both, believers and atheists coexist.”

At an interaction with prominent members of the Christian community, Naqvi said both, believers and atheists, have equal constitutional and social rights and protection in India.

He said India is the only country in the world where festivals and other joyous occasions of all religions are celebrated together. “We need to keep this shared cultural heritage and legacy of co-existence strengthened. Any attempt to disturb this fabric of unity and harmony will hurt the soul of India,” he said.

At a time when the political opponents of the BJP frequently accuse the government of fostering anti-minority sentiments in the country, Naqvi said followers of almost all the religions of the world live in India, and constitutional and social guarantee and safety of their religious, social, economic, educational rights.

“It is our collective national responsibility to ensure that India’s culture of tolerance and commitment of co-existence is not allowed to get weaken under any circumstances,” he said.

Minister of state for minority affairs John Barla; National Commission for Minorities chairman Sardar Iqbal Singh Lalpura; Archbishop Anil Joseph; Bishop Subodh C. Mandal and other prominent people from religious, social, educational, health, art and culture fields from across the country were present on the occasion.