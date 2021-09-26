Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Ensure that no one is left out of vaccination's circle of safety: PM Modi
india news

Ensure that no one is left out of vaccination's circle of safety: PM Modi

In his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' radio address, Modi said the festival season is approaching and when the whole country will celebrate 'Maryada Purshottam' Shri Ram's victory over evil, people should remember the fight against Covid also.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 26, 2021 12:59 PM IST
In his remarks, PM Modi, on the occasion of the World Rivers Day, called for collective efforts to keep our rivers pollution-free. (Bloomberg)

Ahead of the festival season, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to keep following Covid protocol and ensure that no one is left out of vaccination's "circle of safety".

In his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' radio address, Modi said the festival season is approaching and when the whole country will celebrate 'Maryada Purshottam' Shri Ram's victory over evil, people should remember the fight against Covid also.

"Team India is creating several records daily on this front. Several records have been created in the vaccination drive which are being discussed globally," Modi said.

"We not only have to get the vaccine administered when it's our turn, but we also have to ensure that no one is left out of this circle of safety," he said.

Even after getting vaccinated, the necessary protocol has to be followed, Modi said, adding that he hopes once again Team India will keep the flag flying high in this fight against the Covid pandemic.

RELATED STORIES

In his remarks, PM Modi, on the occasion of the World Rivers Day, called for collective efforts to keep our rivers pollution-free.  

He also called for making record business of Khadi products on Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary on October 2.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mann ki baat pm modi coronavirus vaccine
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

News updates from HT: On Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi urges people to celebrate rivers

Punjab Cabinet: 6 MLA oppose Rana Gurjit Singh’s proposed elevation as minister

PM Modi back in India after concluding 3-day US tour on high note

Cleanliness is a tribute to Gandhi: Text of PM's speech on 81st Mann Ki Baat
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP