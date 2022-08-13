‘Golden era': PM Modi on CWG accolades, India @75 and ‘power of tricolour’

Days after India saw a stellar performance at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hosted the contingent at his residence and acknowledged their contribution for the country. India won a total of 61 medals at the CWG 2022, including 22 gold medals, in a historic performance.

Asserting that it was no less than “golden era” for sports, the prime minister thanked the members for joining him at his residence “like family members” ahead of India’s 75th Independence Day celebrations. "All of you were competing there, but crores of Indians were performing here. Till late night, your every action, every move was being tracked. Many people slept with alarms set to have an update your performance," the prime minister said in jest.

With the government’s “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign having kicked off, PM Modi also spoke about the power of tricolour. “We have seen the power of tricolour in Ukraine. In a warzone, the tricolour protected not just Indians but people from other countries too,” he underlined.

The prime minister also hailed the “women power” at the CWG 2022. “Be it Boxing, Judo, Wrestling, the way (our) daughters have dominated (the CWG), it is phenomenal.”

“Before the commencement of the Commonwealth Games, I had told you and promised you in a way that when you come back we'll celebrate 'Vijayotsav' (festival of victory) together. I was confident that you'll come back victorious, I had also thought of meeting you even if I would be busy, and celebrate Vijayotsav," he added.

“I am happy that all of you have taken time out of your schedule to come to meet me at my residence as members of the family. I, just like all other Indians, feel proud to be talking to you. I welcome you all. In comparison to the last time, this time, we paved our way to victory in four new sports. There was an unprecedented performance- from Lawn Ball to Athletics. With this, the interest of youth in new sports will increase. We have to further improve our performance.”

Sports minister Anurag Thakur was also in attendance at the event.

