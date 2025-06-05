‘Entire state was watching’: DK Shivakumar 'very sorry' for Bengaluru stampede

Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar said on Thursday that he was “very sorry” for the loss of lives in the Bengaluru stampede. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar (PTI)

A total of 11 people died and several others were injured after a stampede occurred outside Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy during celebrations for RCB's win in the IPL 2025.

The Congress leader stated he "cannot express the pain" of the incident.

Never expected this to happen. Entire state was watching. We are very sorry," Shivakumar told NDTV, adding that he did not wish to politicise the issue.

ALSO READ | 'Bengaluru lost its image, BJP playing politics on dead bodies’: DK Shivakumar on stampede

“I don't want to find fault with others or politicise the issue, which the BJP and JDS are doing. Have to rectify what went wrong. At the same time, all our part of our family. We will join with them in this grief. I have a cabinet meeting on this issue,” the Congress leader stated further.

FIR filed against RCB, state cricket association and others

In the aftermath of the stampede, an FIR has been filed against Royal Challengers Bangalore, the event-managing company DNA Entertainment Private Limited and the administrative committee of the Karnataka State Cricket Association by Cubbon Park police.

As per the police, the case has been registered under sections 105, 115, 190, 132, 125(12), 142 and 121 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

BJP calls for CM's resignation

Amid the blame game, the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party has called for the resignation of chief minister Siddaramaiah due to the state government's “negligence.”

"This is the failure of the state government, and the state government will have to own up to it. The chief minister and the deputy chief minister will have to resign for the deaths of 11 innocent people and those who suffered injuries in the incident," said BJP national spokesperson and MP Sambit Patra.