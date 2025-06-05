Royal Challengers Bengaluru named in FIR over stampede outside Chinnaswamy stadium

A first information report (FIR) has been filed against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in connection with the stampede outside the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru that claimed 11 lives on June 4. Fans stand next to abandonned shoes and a fallen barrier following a stampede during celebrations, a day after Royal Challengers Bengaluru's victory at the Indian Premier League (IPL), outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on June 4, 2025. (AFP)

Besides the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the event-managing company DNA Entertainment Private Limited and the administrative committee of the Karnataka State Cricket Association are also named in the FIR filed by the Cubbon Park police.

According to the police, the case was registered at Cubbon Park police station under sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 115 (Voluntarily causing hurt), 118 (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by using dangerous weapons or means), 190 (liability of members of an unlawful assembly for offences committed in pursuit of a common object), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging their duty), 125(12) (acts endangering life or personal safety of others), 142 (unlawful assembly) and 121 (abetment of an offence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Stampede near Chinnaswamy stadium



A total of 11 people lost their lives and several were injured in the stampede during the mega celebration of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) maiden IPL title outside the stadium.

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah said the venue could not handle the size of the crowd, adding that the stadium's capacity was 35,000 but 2 to 3 lakh people had turned up for the celebrations.

The state government has announced ₹10 lakh compensation for the families of those who lost their lives in the tragedy. It also assured free medical treatment for all those injured, including those admitted to Bowring and other hospitals across the city.

In a statement, the RCB also expressed profound grief and pledged immediate financial assistance to the families of the deceased.

"The unfortunate incident in Bengaluru yesterday has caused a lot of anguish and pain to the RCB family. As a mark of respect and a gesture of solidarity, RCB has announced a financial support of INR 10 lakh to each of the eleven families of the deceased. In addition, a fund called RCB Cares is also being created to support fans injured in this tragic incident," the statement read.