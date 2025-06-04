BJP slams Congress government for Bengaluru stampede: ‘No arrangements were made’

A large gathering outside Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy stadium turned deadly on Wednesday after at least 10 people were killed in a stampede. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) blamed the Congress government in Karnataka for the tragedy, saying that proper arrangements were not made for such a massive gathering. Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar condoled the deaths reported due to the stampede In Bengaluru(File )

Fans of Royal Challengers Bangalore gathered outside the M Chinnaswamy stadium to celebrate the team's first IPL title in 18 years. However, the large gathering resulted in overcrowding and triggered a stampede.

BJP targets Congress, alleges mismanagement

BJP leader Tejasvi Surya also condemned the loss of life in the stampede. Taking to X, the Bengaluru South MP accused the Congress government of not taking strict measures to prevent overcrowding outside the stadium.

"Absolutely gutted by the tragic reports coming in from Chinnaswamy. What should have been a celebration of joy & loyalty turned out to be so fatal. While the state government & leadership were busy hogging their undeserving share of limelight in RCB's victory with the CM himself making an open invitation for the celebration, no arrangements were made on the ground," said Surya, adding that the government “failed to plan this out took bizarre last minute decisions," he wrote on X.

Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar offered his condolences to the families of the deceased.

"People who were supposed to witness RCB's IPL victory celebrations. The tragedy and death have brought deep pain and shock. My condolences to the deceased. My condolences to their family. Let there be pride, but not bigger than life. I appeal to everyone to please stay safe,” the Congress leader wrote.

Karnataka legislative council LoP & BJP MLC Chalavadi Narayanaswamy also targeted the Congress government and accused them of severe mismanagement.

“This tragedy happened because of the government. They had no idea about how many people would come, what precautions would have to be taken. This is a security failure,” he told reporters.

“The state government must take full responsibility for this tragedy. The government chose to hold a massive rally without any preparedness. It is evident that safety was never the priority; instead, the focus was on publicity," said Karnataka BJP Chief B.Y. Vijayendra after 10 people lost their lives due to the stampede.

"I spoke to one of the victims who shared that there was no police presence inside the stadium, no ambulance facilities, and injured people had to arrange transport to the hospital on their own. This is complete administrative failure. I demand that the Chief Minister take full responsibility for this incident and call for a judicial inquiry," he added.

Congress calls for calm

Addressing the situation, Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar stated that the Congress government urged for calm.

"I have spoken to the Police Commissioner and everyone. I will also go to the hospital later. I do not want to disturb the doctors who are taking care of the patients. The exact number cannot be told now. We appeal to the people to remain calm. We shortened the program. The program ended within 10 minutes. We are trying to make everything normal," he told reporters.