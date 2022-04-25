EOW inspector, constable held for taking bribe from Odisha journalist

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday arrested a constable of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Delhi, in Bhubaneswar on the charges of taking ₹2 lakh bribe from a journalist based in Odisha, promising to remove his name as witness in a case of forgery.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

CBI sources said a team from Delhi arrested EOW constable Amit Lahucha while he was accepting the bribe from Udaynath Sahu, a Bhubaneswar-based journalist, on Sunday. Hours later, Sajjan Singh Yadav, inspector of EOW in Delhi police, was arrested by the CBI in Delhi for masterminding the crime.

CBI officials said in 2016, Manoj Kumar Seth, a Bhubaneswar-based journalist, who edited newspapers, created a fake email ID using the identity of Yogi Adityanath, then Lok Sabha MP from Gorakhpur. He sought advertisements from public sector companies such as Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, Gas Authority of India Ltd and Power Grid Corporation of India Limited. A case of forgery was lodged against him with the EOW of Delhi police in 2016.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Following investigation, the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations unit of Delhi Police’s special cell arrested Seth from Bhubaneswar in January this year. After a chargesheet in the case was filed, Seth’s associate Sahu was listed as a witness in the case. Yadav, then the investigating officer of the case, allegedly threatened Sahu of implicating him as an accused in the supplementary chargesheet if he did not pay a bribe of ₹4.50 lakh, which was subsequently reduced to ₹4 lakh.

Sources in the CBI said Yadav told Sahu that Lahucha would collect the bribe of ₹2 lakh from him at Biju Patnaik airport in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON