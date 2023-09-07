Dengue cases surge across Karnataka, authorities on alert

Due to the erratic weather patterns, the number of dengue cases in Karnataka has shot up, with Bengaluru accounting for about half the total cases, officials familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

So far, 6,806 cases have been reported in the state with 3,454 cases from Bengaluru. (HT Archives)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

So far, 6,806 cases have been reported in the state with 3,454 cases from Bengaluru, according to the data released by the state health department. The state had reported 5,589 cases of dengue in 2022, with 1,058 cases from Bengaluru.

In 2021, Karnataka saw 6,166 cases and Bengaluru accounted for 520 of the total figures. Meanwhile, in 2020, 6,679 cases were reported from across the state, with 1,641 cases being reported from Bengaluru.

The data shows a substantial rise in dengue cases in Bengaluru, following which the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials have been alerted about the situation. According to BBMP officials, the highest number of cases in Bengaluru have been reported from the south zone. Other areas that reported significant number of cases are the west zone, east zone and Mahadevapura.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to health department officials, the spike in dengue cases is being attributed to erratic weather patterns, with intermittent rainfall providing ideal breeding ground for mosquitoes.

In order to keep a check on the spread of the disease, BBMP health department has stepped up mosquito and larvae control measures. Health checks are being done within 100 meters of confirmed cases and hospitalised patients are being watched closely. “We are conducting dengue awareness campaigns across the city, while schools and hospitals have been kept under close watch,” a BBMP official said.

Doctors in hospitals across the city have also flagged a spike in admissions due to dengue. Dr. Neha Mishra, Consultant (Infectious Diseases) at Manipal Hospital, said, “Right now, we are seeing a very high prevalence of dengue and the number of cases is increasing. The hospitals have reported a surge in number of dengue patients.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“If we can prevent mosquito bites, we can prevent dengue. If we do things as simple as clothes covering the body as much as possible, not venturing into spaces where the chances of mosquito bites are high and keeping the windows and doors closed or using mosquito nets,” she added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON