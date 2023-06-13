Establish dedicated teams to specialise in anti-drone measures: Shah to CAPFs

Union home minister Amit Shah has instructed all central armed police forces (CAPFs) to establish dedicated teams to specialise in drone technology and anti-drone measures, officials familiar with the developments said on Monday.

Union home minister Amit Shah during the ‘Chintan Shivir' with police officials posted in CAPF and NSG in New Delhi on Monday (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the officials, the directive was issued during a ‘Chintan Shivir’ held in the national capital on Monday, where top officers from all paramilitary forces were present.

The growing concern of drug and weapon smuggling from Pakistan into India through various frontiers was a key topic of discussion, with separate probes by Punjab and Delhi police uncovering the use of Pakistani weapons in terror activities, the officials added.

During the meeting, Shah also told the officers to make arrangements to ensure free treatment is provided to all citizens in CAPF hospitals.

According to a home ministry spokesperson, during the meeting, Shah directed officers to maintain strict vigil on the smuggling of weapons, drugs and infiltrators into the country from the different frontiers and reiterated the importance of the country’s border villages.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The home minister said that Vibrant Village Program (VVP) has been started to develop and create employment opportunities in the border areas. Contact and communication with every border village and its residents are important for the security of the borders. He said that all CAPFs should promote the purchase of local products, which would increase employment opportunities in the border areas and stop migration,” the spokesperson said.

The VVP targets the comprehensive development of villages in 46 border blocks across 19 districts in Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, and Ladakh (Union Territory). An allocated fund of ₹4,800 crore has been earmarked for the program spanning the financial years 2022-23 to 2025-26.

Beyond border security and development initiatives, the meeting also covered topics related to the forces, such as border security, capacity building, mentoring junior officers, police-public relations, the welfare of jawans, and best practices were discussed, the ministry spokesperson said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The home minister said that jawans should get at least one hour for sports every day. This would not only improve their physical and mental health but also increase their connection with the motherland. He said IPS officers should have a cordial relationship with the jawans and along with the Jawans, they should also take care of their families,” the MHA spokesperson added.

The paramilitary forces, including the Assam Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force, and Border Security Force, play a vital role in safeguarding India’s international borders and maintaining internal security by combating left-wing extremism and militancy, and ensuring law and order across states.

For instance, these forces have been deployed in Manipur to restore normalcy after the state witnessed ethnic clashes on May 3.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During the meeting, Shah emphasised that the Chintan Shivir serves as a crucial platform for Indian Police Service (IPS) officers from all forces to exchange experiences, discuss challenges, and devise future strategies to effectively address them.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON