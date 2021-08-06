Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Etihad to resume flights from 5 Indian cities from August 7
india news

Etihad to resume flights from 5 Indian cities from August 7

UAE residents presently in India, students, professionals working for government agencies can now travel to UAE from India.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 06, 2021 03:09 PM IST
From August 10, Etihad will resume flights from Ahmedabad (transit only), Hyderabad and Mumbai.

Etihad Airways will launch its flights from New Delhi, Chennai, Kochi, Bengaluru and Trivandrum from August 7 as the United Arab Emirates recently relaxed some travel restrictions from people travelling from India. This does not mean that Indians will now be allowed to travel to Dubai, as the UAE government has not completely lifted the travel restriction on India. UAE citizens and transit passengers from India are now allowed to travel to the UAE. Last month, the national airways suspended all flights in India and said that suspension can extend till mid-August. But as the UAE revised its restrictions for people travelling from India, Etihad has resumed booking.

From August 10, the airline will add flights from three more Indian cities, and other cities from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, the carrier said in a statement. Flights from Ahmedabad (transit), Hyderabad, Mumbai, Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Dhaka and Colombo will resume.

UAE residents, students and professionals working for UAE government agencies are now allowed to travel to the country. Indian students who want to transit through UAE airports for some other destination are also allowed now if they have negative PCR tests. In the wake of the second wave of the pandemic, the UAE imposed a strict ban on Indian travellers. Even UAE residents who have valid residential proof were stuck in India as the authorities imposed a blanket ban on anyone travelling from India. India, however, was not the only country. The UAE had banned passengers from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka etc.

On August 5, the restrictions were relaxed and the UAE authorities decided to allow fully vaccinated UAE residents, travelling from India, healthcare workers, students, teachers, patients undergoing treatment in the UAE to travel from India. All passengers have to apply for permission to return through the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship website.

Quarantine rules in Abu Dhabi

Passengers coming from countries other than UAE's green list will be required to wear a medically approved wristband and quarantine for seven days if they are fully vaccinated and for up to 12 days if not vaccinated.

Both vaccinated and non-vaccinated tourists, not allowed from India as of now, have to undergo a 12-day quarantine in Abu Dhabi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
etihad flight international flights uae
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Lionel Messi leaves FC Barcelona, people react with meme

Dogs bring a ‘special’ gift for human. Sweet video makes people giggle

People post hilarious tweets under ‘My dating history’ trend. They’re relatable

Woman talks about tarantula while holding one in her hand. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
RBI Monetary Policy
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP