Evacuation of Indians from Ukraine: Yechury criticises govt for ‘propaganda’

NEW DELHI: Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI (M) leader Sitaram Yechury has criticised the government for focussing on “propaganda, spin, and photo ops” while asking it to get its act together for the evacuation of Indians stranded in war-torn Ukraine.

In a tweet, Yechury said the government had sufficient time for the evacuation as Russia had declared its intentions. “Instead focus is on propaganda, spin and photo ops. GoI [government of India) must get its act together & evacuate hapless Indians like it did during the Gulf War,” said Yechury.

CPI (M) Parliament member Binoy Viswam separately wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling for a need to develop evacuation plans for Indians stranded in Ukraine and that country’s border with Romania. He suggested engaging with Russia and added this would help the students get evacuated through the border with Russia to reach Belgorod city.

Viswam said hundreds of Indian nationals have managed to make it to the borders such as Porubne Siret and are stuck there as the Ukrainian military was not letting them cross over. “Arrangements should be made to mobilise all staff from the embassies and send them to the borders to get people back to safety.”

Viswam welcomed the government’s move to send ministers to oversee the evacuation process. He added a large contingent of officials should also accompany the ministers.

The government is sending four ministers as special envoys to five countries neighbouring Ukraine to coordinate and oversee the evacuation of thousands of Indian nationals, mostly students.