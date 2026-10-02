Despite close ties, PM Modi presses for Ukraine peace: Russian President Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday (local time) praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts to end the Ukraine conflict, saying the Indian leader has “good ideas” for finding a peaceful and mutually acceptable resolution.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives Russian President Vladimir Putin for a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. (PTI File Photo)

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Putin said Modi repeatedly raises the issue of ending the conflict despite the close and friendly ties between India and Russia.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of those world leaders who, despite our very good and even friendly relations, personal good relations, constantly raises the question and asks the question about putting an end to the conflict in Ukraine,” Putin said.

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Putin thanks Modi for peace efforts

{{^usCountry}} The Russian president said Modi has been actively pushing for solutions acceptable to both sides and described India’s position as neutral while maintaining an interest in ending the conflict. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Russian president said Modi has been actively pushing for solutions acceptable to both sides and described India’s position as neutral while maintaining an interest in ending the conflict. {{/usCountry}}

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“He has an avid interest and very good ideas aimed at finding mutually acceptable solutions. In that sense, naturally, the Prime Minister takes a neutral position but with an interest in the end of the conflict. I think it's my duty to say that directly. And we are thankful to the Prime Minister for his ideas,” Putin said.

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Putin also thanked Modi for his continued efforts to resolve the conflict through dialogue and peaceful means.

“We are thankful for his desire to put an end to this conflict through peaceful means and as soon as possible,” he added.

What Modi has said on Ukraine

Modi has repeatedly called for an end to the conflict and said India has maintained a “principled and humanitarian” approach to the Russia-Ukraine war.

During an interview with Japanese news outlet The Yomiuri Shimbun in August, Modi said India’s position was appreciated by both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“India has maintained a principled and humanitarian stance on the conflict which is equally appreciated by both President Putin and President Zelenskyy. In line with this, both the leaders spoke to me to share their perspectives on the developments related to the conflict. I reiterated India's principled and consistent stand and encouraged dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the conflict,” the Prime Minister said.

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Asked about India’s role in peace efforts, Modi had said New Delhi was willing to support meaningful initiatives aimed at ending the conflict.

“I have already indicated India's willingness to support meaningful efforts aimed at achieving a peaceful resolution of the conflict. I believe, by virtue of our good relations with both sides, including key stakeholders, we can strengthen efforts dedicated to the restoration of an early and lasting peace in Ukraine.”

Modi, Putin meet last month

Modi and Putin most recently met in September on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

The two leaders discussed closer trade ties, including implementation of the Programme for Economic Cooperation 2030, as well as cooperation in infrastructure, energy, technology, defence and culture. Putin’s latest remarks come amid India’s continued engagement with both sides of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

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(With ANI inputs)