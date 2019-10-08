‘Even Imran Khan learnt this mantra’: Mohan Bhagwat’s comeback to RSS’ critics

india

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 14:03 IST

Mohan Bhagwat, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief on Tuesday delivered a quick comeback to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan who has lately sharpened his attacks on the RSS including the last one fired from the United Nations General Assembly. Bhagwat, who delivered his annual speech on the occasion of Vijayadashami on Tuesday, responded to the Sangh’s many critics who he said, attacked the RSS when their negative campaigns do not succeed.

“Now even Imran Khan has learnt this mantra,” Bhagwat said, a double-barrelled attack on the Sangh’s critics and Imran Khan.

From Pakistan-occupied Kashmir’s Muzaffarabad to the UN General Assembly, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan speeches against India have been increasingly getting belligerent and personal. In all these, Khan targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the RSS, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s ideological fount. Khan, for one, had referred to PM Narendra Modi’s ties with the RSS and told the world that the Sangh is “inspired by German dictator Adolf Hitler, Italian dictator Benito Mussolini”.

“Falsehood is spread against the Sangh without any basis, without any evidence… It was said that Sangh was founded on principles propounded by Hitler… Rather, it shows their devious mindset,” Bhagwat said, according to news agency ANI.

The RSS chief’s speech, Rajya Sabha member Dr Rakesh Sinha later tweeted, had delivered a message to Imran Khan that the RSS is neither scared of its misinformation campaIgn nor steps back. The Sangh believes in working with everyone with harmony, Dr Sinha said, wondering when the Pakistan Prime Minister would come to a RSS camp to see it at work first-hand.

The RSS chief also cautioned against forces that try to create trouble in the country. “It is essential to be alert in identifying plots of vested interest and counter them on intellectual and social planes. Alertness is a constant necessity, “ he said while cautioning that there was a deliberate attempt to malign the image of the Sangh.

First Published: Oct 08, 2019 13:32 IST