e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 08, 2019

Vested interests don’t want Bharat to be strong, counter them: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Mohan Bhagwat said the world was eager to know if 2019 elections in such a huge country will be conducted smoothly. “Democracy in India not something imported but a practice prevalent since centuries,” he said.

india Updated: Oct 08, 2019 10:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The RSS came up with its own Internet-based radio channel to broadcast Bhagwat’s speech at the event.
The RSS came up with its own Internet-based radio channel to broadcast Bhagwat’s speech at the event. (Twitter/ RSS)
         

In his annual Dusshera address to swayamsevaks, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat warned against the designs of those working against India and added such elements must be countered at all levels

“Vested interests don’t want Bharat to be strong and vibrant…We must be alert in identifying these plots and counter them on intellectual, social levels,” Bhagwat said at at Reshimbagh ground in Nagpur. Well-meaning policies, statements from persons in government have been misused to benefit nefarious designs by vested interests, Bhagwat added.

The RSS chief added that the world was eager to know if 2019 elections in such a huge country will be conducted smoothly. “Democracy in India not something imported but a practice prevalent since centuries,” he said.

Earlier, Bhagwat performed’shastra’ puja at the annual Vijayadashmi festival in Maharashtra’s Nagpur city. He was seen giving a thumbs up while the RSS band performed after drill exercises by swayamsevaks.

The RSS came up with its own Internet-based radio channel to broadcast Bhagwat’s speech at the event. Dussehra holds a special importance for sarsanghchalaks as the RSS was founded on this day in 1925. HCL founder Shiv Nadar is the chief guest for this year’s event.

Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Gen V K Singh (retd) and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were among the others present at the event.

First Published: Oct 08, 2019 10:16 IST

tags
top news
Mob lynching not intrinsic to India, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat
Mob lynching not intrinsic to India, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat
Oct 08, 2019 10:52 IST
Balakot hero Abhinandan Varthaman leads MiG-21 Bison formation on IAF Day
Balakot hero Abhinandan Varthaman leads MiG-21 Bison formation on IAF Day
Oct 08, 2019 11:14 IST
Major shift in govt’s way of handling terror attacks, says IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria
Major shift in govt’s way of handling terror attacks, says IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria
Oct 08, 2019 09:52 IST
Confusion over SPG cover for Gandhis, ally cries foul
Confusion over SPG cover for Gandhis, ally cries foul
Oct 08, 2019 06:04 IST
Potential ‘king of reverse swing’: Shoaib Akhtar names Indian bowler
Potential ‘king of reverse swing’: Shoaib Akhtar names Indian bowler
Oct 08, 2019 08:38 IST
UN may run out of money by end of the month, says secretary general Guterres
UN may run out of money by end of the month, says secretary general Guterres
Oct 08, 2019 08:32 IST
China puts curbs on teaching of MBBS in English amid surge of Indian students
China puts curbs on teaching of MBBS in English amid surge of Indian students
Oct 08, 2019 07:38 IST
Why some Indian hotels are checking out of Oyo
Why some Indian hotels are checking out of Oyo
Oct 08, 2019 06:46 IST
trending topics
Virat KohliWar box office collectionNavratri Day 9Taapsee PannuRealme X2 ProDussehra 2019 WishesOnePlus 7TSalman KhanAyushmann KhurranaHappy Birthday Zaheer KhanSania MirzaDurga Puja 2019
don't miss
latest news
India News