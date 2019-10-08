She will excel, give her freedom: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat bats for women’s rights

india

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 11:30 IST

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday made a strong pitch for providing secure environment and equal opportunities to women as he cited Mahabharat and Ramayan to drive in the point. He was speaking at the annual Vijayadashmi address to swayamsevaks in Maharashtra’s Nagpur city.

“Women are not safe at home and outside. We have to protect our women, we have to empower them with equal rights,” Bhagwat said.

The RSS chief said that it was shameful that incidents of crime and violence against women were happening in the country where the mega epics such as Mahabharat and Ramayan were written around the theme of respect for women. Invoking Sita, he said “When Lakshman was asked to describe Sita, his answer was that he remembers only her feet as he had never looked beyond that.” A country that has such respect for women cannot have such incidents (crime against women), he added.

Batting for providing equal opportunities to women, Bhagwat said: “She will do it, give her freedom. Indian women are capable, pave the way for them to excel.” He added that the RSS would chalk out programmes to ensure women are protected and provided opportunities.

Bhagwat also dwelt upon topics of lynching, economic policies and Hindutva among other things during his speech. On lynching, he said that reports of such incidents are a conspiracy to defame India and to instigate people.

“Branding some incidents of social violence as lynching are actually meant to defame our country, Hindu society and create fear among some communities,” Bhagwat said at the annual Dusshera address from Nagpur.

Bhagwat also warned swayamsevaks against the designs of people working against India and added such elements must be countered at all levels

“Vested interests don’t want Bharat to be strong and vibrant…We must be alert in identifying these plots and counter them on intellectual, social levels,” Bhagwat said at at Reshimbagh ground in Nagpur. Well-meaning policies, statements from persons in government have been misused to benefit nefarious designs by vested interests, Bhagwat added.

Earlier, Bhagwat performed’shastra’ puja at the annual Vijayadashmi festival in Maharashtra’s Nagpur city. He was seen giving a thumbs up while the RSS band performed after drill exercises by swayamsevaks

