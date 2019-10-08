e-paper
‘Modi hai toh mumkin hai’: Bhagwat’s rich praise for PM on J&K move

The RSS has over the years campaigned relentlessly for the abrogation of Article 370 that gave special status to the state and has passed resolutions to the effect.

india Updated: Oct 08, 2019 15:23 IST
Pradip Kumar Maitra
Pradip Kumar Maitra
Hindustan Times, Nagpur
Mohan Bhagwat has showered praise on the Modi government for revoking Article 370.
Mohan Bhagwat has showered praise on the Modi government for revoking Article 370.(HT Photo/Sonu Mehta)
         

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government was bold in its stance to scrap Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Tuesday.

The endorsement by the top RSS functionary came during his annual Vijayadashami address at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur.

Mohan Bhagwat said Prime Minister Modi and home minister Amit Shah deserve praise for fulfilling a long pending demand, which he said they did after taking other political parties on board in Parliament.

 Also Watch | Incidents of violence termed lynching to defame us: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

The RSS has over the years campaigned relentlessly for the abrogation of Article 370 that gave special status to the state and has passed resolutions to the effect.

“The move of the re-elected regime to nullify Article 370 has once again proved that it has the courage to fulfil those expectations and respect people’s sentiments and wishes in the interest of the country,” the RSS chief said at Reshimbagh Ground.

This is the second time Mohan Bhagwat has showered praise on the Modi government for revoking Article 370.

“Modi hai to mumkin hai [Modi makes it possible],” Bhagwat had said while addressing a gathering at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur on August 15.

After the Centre scrapped Article 370 on August 5, the RSS had said the move paved the way for the implementation of the Constitution equally in Jammu and Kashmir, as it is in the rest of the country, the way it was intended by the makers of the Constitution.

Bhagwat earlier performed ‘shastra puja’ on the annual Vijayadashami festival. HCL’s founder Shiv Nadar was the chief guest for this year’s event.

First Published: Oct 08, 2019 14:40 IST

