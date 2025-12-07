‘Even last rites performed’: BJP takes jibe at J&K CM's ‘INDIA bloc on life support' remark, RJD reacts

A day after Omar Abdullah raised questioned on the opposition INDIA bloc and remaked on alliance's health, both the ruling BJP and an opposition ally have reacted to the Jammu and Kashmir chief minister's statement. While reacting to Omar Abdullah's remarks, RJD leader Manoj Jha cautioned that one should refrain from making quick comments during "slightly adverse circumstances".(HT Photo)

Omar Abdullah, while speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, said the opposition bloc is currently "on life support" and raised questions on the health of the INDIA bloc of opposition parties at the national level.

"We're sort of on life support, but every once in a while, somebody brings out his paddles and gives us a bit of a shock, and we get up again. But then, unfortunately, results like Bihar happen, and we slump down again, and then somebody has to wheel us into the ICU," Abdullah had said.

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain was quick to jibe at the opposition, saying the INDIA alliance is not on life support, but has already passed away.

"Omar Abdullah doesn’t seem to realise that it's not INDI alliance that is on life support — it is the INDI alliance that has already passed away, and even its last rites have been performed. Perhaps Omar Abdullah didn't attend them. The INDI alliance effectively ended right after the Lok Sabha elections," Hussain told news agency PTI.

The BJP leader also quipped that the Jammu and Kashmir CM was late to realise and said the alliance has no office, no leader and no roadmap.

"Leaders from the Congress, NCP, and several other parties have already acknowledged this. Maybe Omar Abdullah was busy and didn't notice it; perhaps he simply didn't offer his condolences to the INDI alliance but he should do that. The INDI alliance has no office, no leader, no policy, and no roadmap. It was merely a grouping of people united by resentment and jealousy towards PM Modi, and it has now fallen apart piece by piece," he added.

RJD says 'slightly adverse circumstances'

While reacting to CM Omar Abdullah's remarks, RJD leader Manoj Jha cautioned that one should refrain from making quick comments during "slightly adverse circumstances".

"When there are slightly adverse circumstances — for whatever reason — some people rush to make quick comments. One should refrain from that. Everything is in the hands of the public. They decide the journey from the top to the bottom and from the bottom back to the top. So if someone is on life support, that too is part of the process," Jha said.

He further said the ongoing challenges to the opposition alliance is not an issue of one party, but all the parties share the responsibility.

"This is not just an issue of one political party. All political parties that are part of it share the responsibility. And that responsibility does not end with making sarcastic remarks," he added.