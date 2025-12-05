Ruling allies, BJP trade barbs over rumours of Jharkhand government instability

Speculation over the stability of the ruling INDIA Bloc alliance escalated into an intense war of words on the opening day of the winter session of the Jharkhand assembly on Friday, with both treasury and opposition benches blaming each other for circulating rumours of a political realignment. Speculation over the stability of the ruling INDIA Bloc alliance escalated into an intense war of words on the opening day of the winter session of the Jharkhand assembly on Friday (ANI)

Speaking to reporters outside the House, the ruling Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) legislators blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the ongoing speculation about a possible political realignment in the state. On the other hand, the BJP accused the ruling allies of stoking the rumours to deflect attention from their alleged failures.

“This (rumours) is a conspiracy of the BJP, which is a master in spreading propaganda. There is no threat to the alliance or the government. Even yesterday, the legislators of the alliance were present at the all-party meeting, and we decided to face the Opposition unitedly,” said Rajesh Kacchap, deputy leader of the legislature party of the Congress.

Congress MLA Shweta Singh alleged that the BJP legislators were ready to even take oath in the government. “They are very eager to take an oath (to be part of the government). Had the chief minister stayed a bit longer in Delhi, forget about the rumours, the BJP legislators would have even taken oath.”

However, BJP legislator from Hazaribag, Pradeep Prasad, blamed the Congress for the speculation. “Not us, it’s the Congress which is a champion of spreading rumours. They are spreading rumours because their own position in the government is not good. The BJP and the NDA are focused on raising people’s issues during the session, which will be decided at our legislature party meeting,” said Prasad.

Former minister and senior BJP legislator Neera Yadav echoed Prasad. “We are ready to expose this government and find solutions to the problems of the people, which we are all set to raise. As far as the speculation is concerned, only time will set it right,” she added.

The corridors of power have been abuzz with claims that chief minister Hemant Soren has been reportedly in touch with the BJP top leadership and could switch sides. The speculation gained traction after a five-day unofficial visit of Soren and his MLA wife, Kalpana Soren, to Delhi before the couple returned to Ranchi on Wednesday.

Following the rumours, Congress’s AICC general secretary (organisation), KC Venugopal, issued a statement on social media on Wednesday saying he spoke to chief minister Soren, who assured him that the INDIA bloc government in the state was intact. Meanwhile, no one from the JMM has yet spoken on record regarding the purpose of Soren’s visit to Delhi, even as the party has been blaming the Opposition on social media for conspiring to destabilise the state government.

On a specific question about the JMM’s silence on the speculation, senior party leader and urban housing, tourism and higher education minister Sudivya Kumar refused to set the record straight.

“I don’t think there is a need to react to rumours and speculation floating across all forms of media. Had any office-bearer of any party said anything on record, it would have merited a response,” said Kumar.