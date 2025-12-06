INDIA bloc ‘on life support’: Omar Abdullah cites Bihar drubbing on future of Congress-led Opposition alliance

Praising the BJP for the “way it fights elections”, Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah on Saturday raised some pointed questions on the current health of INDIA bloc of opposition parties at the national level. CM Omar Abdullah at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2025 in New Delhi on Saturday, December 6.(HT Photo)

He was asked if his party, the J&K National Conference, remains a part of the Congress-led alliance. He did not say it's out, but added that the bloc itself is “sort of on life support”, particularly after the massive drubbing in the Bihar assembly election.

He was speaking at at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2025 in New Delhi, where he was in conversation with HT's Political Editor Sunetra Choudhury.

‘We pushed Nitish Kumar out’

“I believe that we pushed Nitish Kumar back into the arms of the NDA,” he said, referring to the Bihar CM’s efforts towards building the INDIA bloc in 2023 before he went back to the NDA ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

“I was part of that meeting where we were discussing whether we should make him the convenor of the INDIA bloc. And we effectively — without naming names — suggested, with Nitish Kumar sitting in the meeting, that another leader would have the power of veto (on that),” Abdullah said.

On some constituents saying the Opposition's pact is “dead already”, he reacted, “We are sort of on life support. But every once in a while somebody… gives us a bit of a shock and we get up again. Then, unfortunately, results like Bihar happen and we slump down again, and then somebody has to wheel us in.”

He pointed out that the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha was not a part of INDIA or Mahagathbandhan in Bihar. “Hypothetically speaking, if tomorrow they were to up and leave (INDIA bloc at the national level), who's at fault?”

He said there needed to be clarity “if we are a bloc”. “Then, we should continue to function like one; otherwise we are a state-specific alliance,” he said, “But if we call ourselves the INDIA bloc, then you need to be more holistic.”

Does Omar Abdullah back Rahul Gandhi’s allegations of ‘vote chori?

Citing the poll sweep by the BJP- and JD(U)-led NDA in Bihar, he said, “The BJP fought and contested elections like their lives depend on them, whereas we (INDIA bloc) fight as if we don't care. We are not as committed to the 24x7 cycle of elections and campaigning as compared to the NDA.”

To a question about allegations by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi that election results were manipulated, he said that while he disbelieves that the electronic voting machines (EVMs) could be rigged, “elections can be manipulated in other ways”. "I have never been a supporter of those who say that the machines are rigged," he said.

"The easiest way to do this is to manipulate the voter list or redrawing of the constituencies," he added, defending Rahul Gandhi's recent claims.

As an alleged example, he referred to the delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the assembly elections in 2024, and said creation of seven new assembly constituencies raised “concerns”.

Working with the BJP-led Centre

About his equation with the BJP-led central government, he replied, “If I have pivoted my government or my politics to ensure a good working relationship with the Government of India, I own that and I will own the consequences of it."

"A good working relationship with the Government of India doesn't mean that I'm in alliance with the BJP. I don't see eye to eye with the BJP. I will continue to oppose the politics of the BJP,” he asserted.

About his relationship with the UT’s Lieutenant Governor appointed by the Centre, he called it “work in progress”.

‘Show me the money’

During the HTLS session, he also thanked Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for praising him and his government’s efforts to revive Jammu and Kashmir's economy.

"That's very kind of her. The next part of that would be: Ma'am, please show me the money, because that is in short supply," he said, adding that the Centre has been helpful.