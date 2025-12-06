HTLS 2025 LIVE updates: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Jaishankar and PM Modi among key speakers today
HTLS 2025 Live updates: The Hindustan Times Leadership Summit is being held from December 4 to December 6. On the final day of the summit, the list of speakers includes Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, external affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, among others.
Hindustan Times Leadership Summit live updates: Welcome to the 23rd edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit — a stage which offers fresh ideas to share the current discourse and for a better future. This year, under the theme “Transforming Tomorrow”, leaders and changemakers from across the fields, like politics, business, sports, health, science and entertainment gather to capture the spirit of innovation, resilience and growth that defines our era....Read More
The summit kicked off on December 4 with conversations with Srinivas Narayanan, CTO of B2B Applications at OpenAI; Ridham Desai, Managing Director and Chief Equity Strategist, India at Morgan Stanley; and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.
On Day 2 of the summit, HT sat down with Edward Luce, chief US commentator at the Financial Times and Professor Joyeeta Gupta, a distinguished professor of environment and development in the Global South at the University of Amsterdam.
As we work to wrap the summit, the final day of HTLS is lined with prominent speakers, such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, actor Hugh Grant, Aamir Khan and several others.
HTLS was launched in 2003 to enhance the level of discourse on critical issues, encourage interaction among leaders in important areas, and present international-quality thought platforms aimed at solutions.
The last two decades of HTLS have been outstanding successes, with attendance by leaders from India and around the world. The audience has included senior politicians, bureaucrats, diplomats, business executives, thinkers, commentators, and analysts. Over the years, the summit has become one of India’s most prestigious and eagerly awaited forums.
HTLS 2025: Check full schedule for Day 3
Here's the lineup for the final day of the summit -
9:45 am - Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman
10:15 am - Chief Justice of India Surya Kant
10:45 am - Actor Hugh Grant
11:35 am - External affairs minister Dr S. Jaishankar
12 noon - Sunil Bharti Mittal, founder and chairman of Bharti enterprises
12:35 pm - Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah
1 pm - In conversation with Amol Muzumdar, coach of Indian women's cricket team and cricketer Deepti Sharma.
2:30 pm - Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath
3 pm - James K. Galbraith, professor at the University of Texas.
3:30 pm - Micheal Kugelman, Senior fellow for South Asia, Atlantic council, Washington DC; and Kate Sllivan de Estrada, Associate Professor, International Relations of South Asia, University of Oxford.
4 pm - Pushmeet Kohli, Vice president of Science and Strategic affairs at Google Deepmind.
4:30 pm - Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta
5 pm - Actor, filmmaker and producer Aamir Khan.
6 pm - Closing remarks by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
HTLS 2025: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to kick off summit
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be the first speaker on the third and final day of the Hindustan Times Leadership summit. The finance minister will be in conversation with R. Sukumar, the editor-in-chief of Hindustan Times.