HTLS 2025 LIVE updates: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Jaishankar and PM Modi among key speakers today

The summit kicked off on December 4 with conversations with Srinivas Narayanan, CTO of B2B Applications at OpenAI; Ridham Desai, Managing Director and Chief Equity Strategist, India at Morgan Stanley; and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.

On Day 2 of the summit, HT sat down with Edward Luce, chief US commentator at the Financial Times and Professor Joyeeta Gupta, a distinguished professor of environment and development in the Global South at the University of Amsterdam.

As we work to wrap the summit, the final day of HTLS is lined with prominent speakers, such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, actor Hugh Grant, Aamir Khan and several others.

HTLS was launched in 2003 to enhance the level of discourse on critical issues, encourage interaction among leaders in important areas, and present international-quality thought platforms aimed at solutions.

The last two decades of HTLS have been outstanding successes, with attendance by leaders from India and around the world. The audience has included senior politicians, bureaucrats, diplomats, business executives, thinkers, commentators, and analysts. Over the years, the summit has become one of India’s most prestigious and eagerly awaited forums.