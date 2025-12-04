HTLS 2025 live updates: India major focus, education key to AI evolution, says OpenAI's Narayanan
Hindustan Times Leadership Summit live updates: On Day 1, the speakers include Srinivas Narayanan, CTO of B2B Applications at OpenAI; Ridham Desai, Managing Director and Chief Equity Strategist for India at Morgan Stanley; and Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai.
Hindustan Times Leadership Summit live updates: Welcome to the 23rd edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit — a platform that brings together visionaries to shape today’s discourse and chart the course for a better future. This year, under the theme “Transforming Tomorrow”, leaders and icons from politics, business, sports, health, science and entertainment will converge to capture the spirit of innovation, resilience and reinvention that defines our era. The summit is being held from December 4 to December 6. ...Read More
Hindustan Times Leadership Summit was launched in 2003 to enhance the level of discourse on critical issues, encourage interaction among leaders in important areas, and present international-quality thought platforms aimed at solutions.
The last twenty-two summits have been outstanding successes, with attendance by leaders from India and around the world. The audience has included senior politicians, bureaucrats, diplomats, business executives, thinkers, commentators, and analysts. Over the years, the summit has become one of India’s most prestigious and eagerly awaited forums.
Narayanan, who has earlier worked at Meta, also spoke of OpenAI's plans in the future, including talks of an IPO. While speaking on the global attention the AI platform is receiving, he said, “While all the attention is interesting, we're also heads down (in work). But I would add that some of our best moments happen when we have launches that are really moving the needle for the world.”
On PM Modi and other celebrities posting Ghibli-style images, Open AI's Srinivas Narayanan said, "We launched image-generation back in March-April (2025). There were so many people who were creating really interesting artifacts — Ghibli-style images. The Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) posted something. (Cricketer) Sachin Tendulkar posted something. Those are also really inspiring moments for us, where it shows the impact that we are having on the world.”
“India is going to be very central to how AI is deployed in the real world,” Srinivas Narayanan said, noting that excitement for AI is “really high” in the country. He listed AI startups in farming and legal sectors, for instance.
Asked about the AI industry's themes for the future, specifically for the year 2026, Srinivas Narayanan listed the major ones.
He said AI models might take longer to think — “humans sometimes take hours or weeks thinking about a problem,” he noted — to answer complex questions. That would mean an enhancement in accuracy and quality of answers.
He also listed “agentic use” as another marker for the future, where AI won’t just answer questions, “but act on your behalf”. “Multi-modality” will evolve, too, he said, wherein new AI models become better at specific tasks, such as video generation.
While speaking on the question of AI taking over the workplace, Srinivas Narayanan said the AI adoption is in the early stages. Calling an AI takeover a 'hyperbole', he said, "I think you see a hyperbole in the press on the one end that AI is going to take over everything and on the other end, you see studies that 95% of the AI enterprise fail...The truth is in the middle. We are in the early stages of AI adoption spreading across the world."
Srinivas Narayanan, while speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2025, said that the AI platform's aim in India is to remove every barrier in adoption. "We are making our technology more affordable, more accessible, and more capable for India,” he said. Sharing OpenAI's plans, he added, "On the affordability side, we launched ChatGPT Go earlier this year. It's a new, affordable plan for $3.99 a month, and we're also giving it out for free for a year.”
While speaking on how OpenAI balances speed with accuracy and online safety, Srinivas Narayanan said the AI platform think about safety at every step of the game.
"We think about safety at every step of the game. From using the right data, to its constant training after launch, and aligning all its training with human values. We have a very high bar for evaluating these models around these capabilities for what can be risky when we launch them,” Narayanan said, adding that OpenAI monitors these models “for what happens in the real world, so that we can take action when we see models that might not be complying with the rules”.
Srinivas Narayanan, CTO, B2B Applications at OpenAI, on Thursday said Artificial Intelligence (AI) is now focused on uses that go beyond just answering questions, and India is central to this future. While speaking at the inaugural session at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2025, Narayanan spoke on the future of OpenAI, its plans for India and how ChatGPT aims to become a significant tool for education.
The 23rd Hindustan Times Leadership Summit has officially kicked off with the opening session featuring Srinivas Narayanan, CTO of B2B Applications at OpenAI. Watch the session here
The key speakers at the 23rd edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Actor Hugh Grant, and Bharti Enterprises Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal.
On Day 1, the speakers include Srinivas Narayanan, CTO of B2B Applications at OpenAI; Ridham Desai, Managing Director and Chief Equity Strategist for India at Morgan Stanley; and Vishnu Deo Sai, the chief minister of Chhattisgarh.
- 5:30 PM – 6:00 PM: Srinivas Narayanan- CTO, B2B Applications, OpenAI
- 6:00 PM – 6:30 PM: Ridham Desai- Managing Director and Chief Equity Strategist, India, Morgan Stanley
- 6:30 PM – 6:50 PM: Vishnu Deo Sai- Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh
Srinivas Narayanan, Chief Technology Officer for B2B Applications at OpenAI will shortly discuss the growth of ChatGPT, the future of Artificial Intelligence and OpenAI’s plans for India.