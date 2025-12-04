HTLS 2025 live updates: India major focus, education key to AI evolution, says OpenAI's Narayanan

The key speakers scheduled to speak at the summit are Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Actor Hugh Grant, and Bharti Enterprises Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal.

On Day 1, the speakers include Srinivas Narayanan, CTO of B2B Applications at OpenAI; Ridham Desai, Managing Director and Chief Equity Strategist, India at Morgan Stanley; and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.

Hindustan Times Leadership Summit was launched in 2003 to enhance the level of discourse on critical issues, encourage interaction among leaders in important areas, and present international-quality thought platforms aimed at solutions.

The last twenty-two summits have been outstanding successes, with attendance by leaders from India and around the world. The audience has included senior politicians, bureaucrats, diplomats, business executives, thinkers, commentators, and analysts. Over the years, the summit has become one of India’s most prestigious and eagerly awaited forums.