CJI Surya Kant says first priority is to reduce pending cases, shares detailed plan

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant's first priority is to reduce the number of pending cases, for which, he plans to use 'mediation and litigation' as the two key tools, he said at the 23rd edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. At HTLS 2025, CJI Kant said that he will use 'mediation and litigation' as the two key tools to reduce the number of pending cases. (HT Photo)

Speaking to Utkarsh Anand, HT's national legal editor, Justice Kant shared his detailed plan for clearing the backlog of cases in courts. Follow HTLS 2025 LIVE Updates

CJI Kant said that he really needs to tackle the old cases, which "are staring at our faces". For that, he said, "I really need to explore mediation as one of the powerful game changers."

Justice Surya Kant, who was sworn in as the 53rd Chief Justice of India on November 24, said, "My first priority (as CJI) will be for the predictable timeline and the national judicial policy based on early resolution of pending cases."

He stated that he aims to achieve this priority with two tools -- mediation and litigation.

"In the last six months, I have launched a mediation mission. Mediation is one tool that I wish, with the cooperation of my sister and brother judges, we would be able to make popular," Justice Kant said at the 23rd edition of HTLS 2025.

Justice Kant further stated, “The second thing is the prioritisation of certain litigations. You will find some reforms I have already made in the Supreme Court.”

"I just want to send a very clear and strong message that the Supreme Court is also meant for the common man, and any ordinary litigant will also have a sufficient space and time in the Supreme Court," he said.

For that, Justice Kant added, he is doing some prioritisation of the matters that have to be listed.

CJI Kant also shared his plan to improve the country's judicial system, stating that he would work towards sensitising the district judiciaries in order to improve timelines and predictability.

"For this, we plan to introduce training programmes through the judicial academy platforms and high court platforms," he added.

The judiciary is facing new challenges, Justice Kant said, citing examples of digital arrest and cybercrime cases.

“No one thought that there will be cases of digital arrest. We need to have training programmes regularly, and update our judicial officers with the newer challenges and how to deal with them correctly,” said CJI at HTLS 2025.

Expanding on the challenge of cybercrime, Justice Kant said that while the victim may be in India, the perpetrator may be out of the country, on some island.

"Until we figure out and understand how a crime like this is carried out, the judiciary will not be able to tackle such cases and deliver justice. For this, it is necessary for the judiciary to adapt and learn," CJI Surya Kant stated.

Born in 1962, Surya Kant rose through the Hisar courts to become Haryana's youngest Advocate General at the age of 38, and then to the Bench in 2004. Elevated to the Supreme Court in 2019, Justice Kant has authored critical judgments across constitutional, criminal and administrative law, and served on key Constitution benches, including the Article 370 case and the recent presidential reference on gubernatorial powers.

Justice Surya Kant was sworn in as the 53rd Chief Justice of India on November 24.

Justice Kant, who is widely regarded as a consensus-builder, combines sharp legal insight with a deep social conscience, a key trait shaped by his early struggles and lifelong commitment to justice.

