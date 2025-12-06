‘UP now riot-free, paving way for investment’: Yogi Adityanath on Ram Temple, plans for ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday hailed the 1992 demolition of the Babri Masjid — which he referred to as “the disputed structure” — and termed building of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya as “the biggest achievement” that led to “lasting peace”. He saw this also as a stepping stone towards investment and development for UP. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the HT Leadership Summit 2025 in New Delhi on Saturday. (HT Photo)

He was in conversation with Shashi Shekhar, Editor-in-Chief of Hindustan, at the HT Leadership Summit 2025 in New Delhi.

The senior BJP leader noted that the day, December 6, marks the anniversary of the mosque's demolition — "when a stain was removed” — and the path laid for the temple to come up. He thanked the Supreme Court for its 2019 decision to allow the temple to be built at that spot.

As the Ram Temple has been built in Ayodhya, would similar issues in Kashi (Varanasi) and Mathura be next on the agenda, he was asked. “We will reach there too. We have reached,” he said, speaking in Hindi.

He underlined that the SC decision for the Ram Temple in 2019 was received by all communities with peace.

“We have ensured a riot-free state,” he added, calling it the first prerequisite for investment to come in.

“Today, being December 6, would have seen a curfew-like situation in UP. But it’s all peaceful. That is our achievement,” he added.

He said India's most populous state is “no longer ‘one district, one mafia’,” but has changed to “one district, one product” and “one district, one medical college”.

He also underlined connectivity, citing the example of the new airport set to open on Noida's Jewar. “We will inaugurate it within the next two months,” he said. The Jewar airport is being built to handle 12 million passengers annually in its first phase, and will be expanded later to handle up to 120 million passengers by 2050.

He claimed UP is on course to becoming a $6-trillion economy by 2047, “contributing to the Viksit Bharat (Developed India) target set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.

“Our party has given me the opportunity to serve it for such a long time. The dynamics of UP have changed a lot in the last eight years, and I feel happy that we have also participated in that change," he said.