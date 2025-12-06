'Sab jagah pohchenge', says Yogi Adityanath on what next after Ram Temple

We will reach every place, said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday, talking about whether the government is eyeing Kashi-Mathura after Ayodhya. Yogi Adityanath was speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2025 in New Delhi on Saturday. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2025 in New Delhi on Saturday

Yogi Adityanath was answering a question which referred disputed structures of Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi (Kashi) and the Shahi Eidgah Mosque in Mathura. Track LIVE updates from the Summit here

The chief minister was asked about the disputed Gyanvapi and Shahi Eidgah mosque complexes, citing the popular slogan ‘Ayodhya to bas jhaankee hai... Kashi-Mathura abhi baaki hai’.

Responding to the question, Yogi Adityanath said, "sabhi jagah pohochenge, aur pohoch chuke hain [We will reach all places, we have already reached]".

The popular slogan refers to the disputed Gyanvapi and Shahi Eidgah Mosque complexes.

“Any society should feel a sense of pride in its heritage. And all these efforts have begun in that direction. We are grateful to the Honourable Supreme Court for its verdict [Ram Mandir] after reviewing the facts and evidence presented before it. It is the biggest victory of Indian democracy that this decision of the Supreme Court was accepted by all,” Adityanath added.

Speaking on his over eight-year long tenure, Yogi Adityanath said at HTLS 2025 on Saturday, “Uttar Pradesh is the largest state in the country and for more than eight years, our party has given me the opportunity to serve there. In these eight years, a lot has changed within Uttar Pradesh and I am happy to be a part of that change."

When asked about one thing that can be called a masterstroke in his tenure, Yogi Adityanath said it is difficult to shortlist and pick one from the long list of achievements.

He, however, cited the construction of the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya after 500 years as one of the most iconic moments of his career.

When the tenure is long, the list of achievements is also long. No one will be able to tell just one occasion, be it Diwali or Chhath... it will be a challenge to name one thing but the construction of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple after 500 years was one iconic moment in my career," Yogi Adityanath said.