Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 'Even my wife doesn't…': Kejriwal on tussle with L-G, ‘love letters’

'Even my wife doesn't…': Kejriwal on tussle with L-G, ‘love letters’

india news
Updated on Oct 06, 2022 05:30 PM IST

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal took a jibe at VK Saxena amid the ongoing tussle between the lieutenant governor and the Delhi government run by the AAP.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal with his wife Sunita Kejriwal (L) and Delhi L-G VK Saxena (R).
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Kunal Gaurav

Amid the ongoing tussle between the AAP-led Delhi government and lieutenant governor VK Saxena, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said in a tweet that even his “wife does not scold" him as much as “L-G sahib scolds” him everyday. Kejriwal's tweet came days after Saxena wrote to the chief minister alleging “dereliction of duties and responsibilities” over his absence from official programmes at Rajghat and Vijay Ghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries on October 2.

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and several other dignitaries attended these programmes. Saxena, in his letter, said that deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was the only senior Delhi government representative present -- and he, too, left the venue without waiting for President Murmu's arrival.

Saxena alleged that Kejriwal's absence amounted to “serious breach of protocol and deliberate disrespect and insult to the President”.

“Even my wife does not scold me as much as L-G sahib scolds me everyday,” Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi. “In the last six months, my wife has not written me as many love letters as LG Sahib has written to me. LG sahib, chill a bit. And also tell your super boss to chill.”

The AAP had earlier dimissed the allegations saying the letter was sent on “instructions” from the Centre.

“CM has always attended Gandhi Jayanti and Lal Bahadur Shastri jayanti programmes in last several years. CM was in Gujarat on that day and that’s why he could not attend the programme. It is important to understand the reason for LG’s letter. CM addressed a very massive rally in tribal area of Gujarat against empty chairs in PM’s programme in Ahmedabad just two days back. PM is livid. The letter has been written by LG on PM’s instructions,” an AAP spokesperson said in a statement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
arvind kejriwal delhi news delhi lieutenant governor
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP