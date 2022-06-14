Evening brief: Congress to attend Mamata's Oppn meeting, TMC head leaves for Delhi and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Prez polls: Congress to attend Mamata's Oppn meeting, TMC head leaves for Delhi

The Congress is likely to take part in the Opposition parties called by Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee at the Constitution Club in Delhi on Wednesday to discuss the upcoming Presidential election. Read More

Modi begins Maharashtra trip with visit to Pune temple, hails 17th Century saint

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday unveiled the shila or rock temple at the existing Sant Tukaram Maharaj temple in Pune. Clad in Warkari attire, the prime minister was presented with designer Tukaram turban which has been prepared by Girish Murudkar. Read More

‘Bharat Ke Agniveer’: Centre unveils new defence recruitment model| 10 points

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh and the three service chiefs on Tuesday introduced the short-term defence recruitment policy called Agnipath at a press conference. Read More

‘Gautam Gambhir picked me up from a Ranji team and backed me when no one knew my name’: Sheldon Jackson

Sheldon Jackson credited former India opener Gautam Gambhir for backing him and picking him in the Kolkata Knight Riders squad when nobody knew him. Read More

‘Gautam Gambhir picked me up from a Ranji team and backed me when no one knew my name’: Sheldon Jackson

It was Gautam Gambhir, during the latter half of his days as Kolkata Knight Riders captain, who picked Sheldon Jakcson up and handed him his IPL debut in 2017. Read More

Cancer: How to cope with the fear of recurrence

Cancer recurrence refers to the chances of cancer reappearing in the body after being treated completely. Local recurrence refers to the cancer reappearing in the same place as the original cancer, while, distant recurrence refers to cancer spreading to organs and tissues far from the original cancer. Read More

This student broke gender norms, wore a saree to their farewell and the video went viral. Here's their story

The day of one’s school farewell is made all the more cherishable with one’s clothing. Be it Indian or western, students turn up in their most stylish attires and that is exactly what one student named Sanat did in a video that went massively viral. Read More

Sudhir Mishra’s mother dies: Anil Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Ayushmann Khurrana, and many celebs send condolences

Sudhir Mishra's mother died on Monday night. The filmmaker made the announcement on Twitter on Tuesday. Actors Anil Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, Ayushmann Khurrana, and filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar paid their tributes on social media. Read More

