PM Modi begins Maharashtra trip with visit to Pune temple, hails 17th Century saint Sant Tukaram

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday unveiled the shila or rock temple at the existing Sant Tukaram Maharaj temple in Pune. Clad in Warkari attire, the prime minister was presented with designer Tukaram turban which has been prepared by Girish Murudkar.



“The shila temple at Dehu is not only a place of worship, but also signifies the cultural future of the country. I express my gratitude to the temple trust and the devotees for renovating this holy pace,” the prime minister said during his address to the 50,000-strong crowd at Dehu, the birthplace of 17th century saint Sant Tukaram.

“Today the nation is celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. We're proud that we're one of the most ancient, living civilisations. Credit goes to the 'Sant parampara' of India, and the saints & sages of India. India is eternal because it is the land of saints," Modi said.



“Sant Tukaram said that caste discrimination is a sin. His teachings are not only essential for devotion, but also for patriotism and welfare of the society,” he said.

“A few months back I got the opportunity to lay foundation stone at Palkhi Marg to turn 2 National Highways into 4-lane. The construction of Shri Sant Gyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi Marg will be done in 5 phases and that of Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg in 3 phases,” the prime minister said.

Reiterating his government's welfare schemes, PM Modi said the country is on the path of development on the mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’. “Every Indian is receiving benefits of the welfare schemes without any discrimination,” he said.



After Pune, PM Modi will head to Mumbai where he will unveil the Jal Bhushan Building and Gallery of Revolutionaries at Raj Bhawan. The Jal Bhushan has been official residence of the Maharashtra governor since 1885. After completing its lifespan, it was razed and a new building was sanctioned in its place.



The foundation stone for the new building was laid by President Ram Nath Kovind in 2019. At around 6 pm, the prime minister will participate in Dwishatabdi Mahotsav of Mumbai Samachar at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai.

