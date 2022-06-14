Amid Sena-BJP tussle, PM Modi, Uddhav to attend events in Maharashtra today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Maharashtra on Tuesday where he will attend big ticket events in the state. He will be received by Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray at INS Shikra and attend events with him. The PM's visit comes amid the hostilities between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance.
On April 25, Thackeray had skipped the event in Mumbai where Prime Minister Modi was conferred with the first Lata Mangeshkar award. The chief minister chose to pay visit to 83-year-old Chandrabhaga Shinde, who became a a face of Shiv Sena protests against independent MP Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana in the Hanuman Chalisa row. Political observers had commented that it was Thackeray's message to the BJP that the Sena was not backing down in its showdown with the BJP.
The tussle between ex-allies Shiv Sena and BJP intensified during the Rajya Sabha polls. Sena MP Sanjay Raut was re-elected to the upper house but another candidate Sanjay Pawar could not make the cut. Raut accused the election commission of favouring the saffron party. “Election Commission made our one vote invalid. We objected to two votes but no action was taken on that. Election Commission favoured them," he told reporters.
The counting for the Rajya Sabha elections was held up after the BJP objected to three votes of MVA alleging that their MLAs violated rules by showing their ballot papers to others.
During his visit to Maharashtra, PM Mdoi will inaugurate the Jal Bhushan Building and the Gallery of Revolutionaries in Mumbai and the Jagatguru Shrisant Tukaram Maharaj Temple in Pune.
-
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
-
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
-
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
-
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics